The £6.50 Face Powder The Celebrities Are Obsessed With…

Ben Nye Powders first came onto our radar when Kim K’s MUA Mario Dedivanovic talked about using it to conceal her undereye bags, and since then it’s popped up again and again — most recently in Khloe Kardashian’s make-up tutorials.

Anything that gives the Kardashian’s their selfie-perfect skin, we want to know about — even if just to have on file in case we ever want to have a doll-like complexion or have the urge to take a zillion selfies a day.

It’s not just got the Kardashian seal of approval, it’s a real MUA fav — and has been since it was created by a Hollywood make-up director years ago.

Here's how to use it…

For setting foundation...

Dedivanovic spoke to Allure about the Ben Nye Translucent Neutral Set Face Powder, which he’s been keeping in his kit for the last 15 years: ‘It's especially great for setting cream foundations […] It gives an even, soft matte finish to the skin without looking too dry or cakey'.

The texture is ideal for dusting over your base to fix it and create a flawless finish. 'The powder is superfine, so even the slightest bit will give you full-face coverage [...] Your makeup will stay looking fresh, and you won't have to worry about blotting or touching up throughout the day,' he says. 'I find that a couple of hours after applying this powder on a client, when the natural oils of the face start coming out, their skin starts to have a nice glow to it, and it never looks greasy.'

For under eyes...

The powder got a lot of coverage when it was revealed Kim K uses it to conceal her bags but, as Dedivanovic says, you have to be cautious with the colour: ‘I always tell the students in my master classes that there's a misconception that I use the banana powder to set concealer under the eyes. It's too yellow-based for under the eyes of people with light to medium skin tones […] It works well to set the under eyes of dark skin tones, and for lighter skin tones I recommend the more pinkish shades.’ If you've got a darker skin tone, try the Ben Nye Bella Luxury Powder in Banana (a.k.a 'banana powder' — get it quick as it's a perennial seller-outer) and if you want to go for a lighter shade, Ben Nye Classic Translucent Face Powder in Fair is your thang.