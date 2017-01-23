Being a Cat Lady Never Smelled Better, Thanks to Choupette Lagerfeld

Choupette Lagerfeld is the type of cat to sleep on a 500 thread count bed.

Choupette Lagerfeld is the type of cat to have two personal maids.

Choupette Lagerfeld is the type of cat to only drink Fiji water.

Ever since joining Karl Lagerfeld's family years ago, fashion's favourite feline has risen to heights of fame most of us can only dream of—she's often the muse behind the designer's collections, and has had both books and entire makeup lines dedicated in her honour.

Now, Choupette Lagerfeld is the type of cat to have launched her own candle. We're not kidding.

Born out of a collaboration between Lagerfeld and perfumer John-Paul Welton, it's a far cry from eau de crazy cat lady with notes of cinnamon, pink pepper, musk, and amber.

The candle launched the other day at the Maison & Objet trade show, and will later go on sale for roughly £213 once it hits stores and karl.com in February—a pretty penny for a candle with a sketch of Choupette emblazoned on the front, but then again, only 330 units in total were created...

This article was written by Marianne Mychaskiw and first appeared on InStyle.com