BEHIND THE SCENES: Chloe’s new perfume shoot!

As Chloe release their new fragrance Love, we take a look behind the scenes of the ad!

Model and face of Chloe, Raquel Zimmermann looks like she’s having fun on the shoot for the feminine new Chloe fragrance, Love. Playing with a tartan umbrella and chatting to film director Roman Coppola, she wears next season’s chicest trends. Modelling boot cut trousers with a silk camel blouse, a skinny belt and 50s waves, the new campaign is ultra glam!

The fragrance itself is the ultimate in luxe scents. With a dusty pink hue, the scent is encased in a slender bottle with a delicate chain fastening – just like a leather Chloe bag! Its fine powdery scent is light with a flowery tint making it the perfect everyday perfume to take you through to autumn.

Available exclusively in Harrods now and launching nationwide on 22 September, we’re already in love with it!

By Rachel Bassett