Beautycon Landed in London - Oh My Vlog, Here's What You Missed

Beautycon 2015, held at London’s Olympia on 23rd May, brought the bloggers you know and love off the screen and into your Instagram selfies. Read our review for what you missed

Beautycon launched at London’s Olympia this Bank Holiday weekend, crossing the pond from sunny LA to bring together bloggers and vloggers from both countries for the chance to share cocktails, photos and beauty tips. The guest list included some of the best beauty bloggers from the UK scene; do we even need to introduce Sammi from Beauty Crush, Lily Pebbles, Fleur de Force and Niomi Smart? And while the Brits got to meet some of their home-grown YouTube heroes, American vloggers Teala Dunn, Amy Pham, Claire Marshall and Tanner Zagarino (male YouTubers love Beautycon too!) brought their US fans over with them as well.

Subscribers of all ages flocked to meet their on-screen idols, their iPhones at the ready to Tweet, Instagram and SnapChat their way through Beautycon London. Many of the brands at Beautycon offered free wifi to keep followers connected, also exchanging free products and samples for tweets and Instagram mentions. The gift bag was seriously impressive too, if you were lucky enough to get one! The bloggers themselves encouraged selfies and social media, vlogging the audience from onstage and arranging meet-ups and hang-outs with mile-long queues around the venue.

Everyone from Mums to pre-teens were desperate to meet these vlogging stars, but InStyle were granted exclusive access to Beautycon’s launch party at Dirty Bones in Kensington, co-sponsored by Style Haul. We caught up with these fab four over cocktails and hot dogs…

Fleur De Force

Can you give us a sneak peek of your May favourites? Bobbi Brown’s Long Wear Cream Eyeshadow in Golden Bronze, Gucci make-up has amazing formulas (especially the blusher!), Revlon nail polishes, especially Gel Envy – any excuse not to repaint my nails! I also love the Ciate Triple Shot Mascara. I’m traveling a lot for my book tour at the moment so I’m sticking to staples! I’ve rediscovered my second favourite fragrance as well, the Jo Malone Dark Amber for Summer.

What’s been your best blogging moment so far? Interviewing Taylor Swift in 2012! I’m not a big celeb follower, so she’s probably the only person where I’ve been a fan since she’s started out. It was just me and her and we kind of just had a chat, but afterwards I had a freak out because I thought my dictaphone app wasn’t working! I told her I did YouTube and she said she was a fan of my videos and she recognised me! I thought she was just saying it but she was like ‘no, no I recognise you!’.

What are you most excited about for Beautycon London? Being on a panel, as it’s a bit different from the normal YouTube thing. It's all about creating content, meeting your followers and different people. I’m also doing a meet-up so I’m excited about meeting my fans!

What would you do if you weren't a vlogger? Realistically, marketing, but if it could be absolutely anything then I’d be a dog walker, a crazy dog lady, or even work in a dog hotel!

Victoria from InTheFrow

What products will be making their way into your May favourites? I use Mary Lou Luminiser by the bar, and the Illamasqua foundation is my main favourite, I’ve really gone back to that.

What’s been the best moment of running InTheFrow so far? Probably getting to go to Japan with Contiki, the Australian travel company!

What are you most looking forward to at Beautycon London? I’m looking forward to meeting a lot of the American bloggers.

If you could have any other career other than vlogging, what would it be? A professional poker player, even though I don’t play poker! I follow Dan Bilzerian on Instagram, he gets to travel and is just having a whale of a time!

Leanne Lim Walker

What’s been the most exciting moment of your YouTube career so far? I’ve been in two different TV adverts, one for Boohoo and the other is Schwarzkopf who did my hair colour.

What excites you most about Beautycon London? Definitely meeting people; my fans and followers as well as other YouTubers. There are people here that I watch all the time and I want to go say hey and take a selfie! I’m excited to put faces to names, and not just see people as numbers.

If you couldn't be a vlogger, what would you do? I'd be a fashion photographer.