Feast your eyes on festive beauty treats from L’Occitane

What happened when L’Occitane founder Olivier Baussan met world-famous pastry chef Pierre Hermé? Well, united by creativity, a passion for fine, natural ingredients and a love of Corsica, they hit it off, of course. The result? A glorious limited edition festive scent collection

We can’t help getting excited about Christmas with offerings this divine vying to be on our wishlists. We’re particularly fond of the fresh and delicate Jasmin-Immortelle-Néroli blend of feminine florals featuring jasmine, Corsican immortelle and orange blossom at its heart. Sparkling head notes of zesty lemon, petitgrain and pink pepper are beautifully balanced by an indulgent musky undertone. It’s one of those wearable scents that you’ll reach for season after season and will turn heads for all the right reasons.

As well as an eau de toilette, there’s a pampering collection with everything from shower gel to hand cream, body lotion and perfumed soap, plus gift sets too. The hardest decision will be which to pop on your Christmas wishlist – we want the lot!

Discover more about the Jasmin-Immortelle-Neroli and Pamplemousse-Rhubarbe collections.





Authored by Leonie Eastwood.