Beauty gets charitable!

Give as good as you get, with four limited edition designer beauty cases.

Look Good.. Feel Better is a charity that has a place in us beauty girls’ hearts. It helps cancer patients feel better on the outside by holding free skincare and make up workshops to show women how to combat the visible side effects of cancer.

And now the UK’s hottest designers have hooked up with feelunique.com to produce four beauty cases, the proceeds of which will go to Look Good… Feel Better. Choose from Zandra Rhodes’ hot pink bag, PPQ’s rose print, Olivia Rubin’s graphic design or William Tempest’s ice blue and white pattern.

We’ll be getting all four – well it is for charity!

Limited Edition Designer Beauty Cases, £9.99 at feelunique.com

For more information on Look Good… Feel Better, visit lgfb.co.uk

By Jess Tibbits