How To Pack Like A Beauty Editor

You may have perfected the art of rolling 25 kaftans and 15 pairs of sandals (you’ll never wear) into your suitcase, but how much thought have you put into your beauty booty? Beauty Director Cassie Steer shows us how to pack like a pro

“When it comes to clothes I’m a baggage handler’s worst nightmare (my ‘just in case’ items can end up sending me seriously over the limit) but with beauty products I’ve got it down to a tee,” says Cassie. “Last year I went away (mostly for work) 28 times and as well as seriously bumping up my air miles, it’s made me realise that packing your beauty products is about being strategic (and that doesn’t just mean going for the ‘mini’ versions). Here’s what I pack (and why)":

HAIR HAUL:

Aveda Sun Care Protective Hair Veil 100ml, £21.50

Your hair needs protection too - especially if you want to avoid burnt scalps and dodgy colour changes

Pureology Strength Cure Shampoo, £4 and Aussie Miracle Moist Conditoner 75ml, £2

I love this strengthening shampoo and ultra-nourishing conditioner (holidays are not as kind to our hair as they are to us). Shampoos and conditioners are bulky (and weighty) so here's where to opt for your mini versions

SKINCARE SELECTS:

SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic 15ml, £70

It's all very well slapping on the suncream but if you want to minimise damage (and aging), make sure you pack an anti-oxidant serum with you - I wear this one under my suncream for extra free-radical protection

Bioderma Micellar Cleansing water 100ml, £4.80

Removes every trace of sweat-imbued make-up, suncream and general grime without any irritation. This diddy little bottle is worth packing just to coo over.

Radical Age-Defying Exfoliating Pads, £48

If you thought you could have a holiday from your skincare regime think again! Exfoliation is the best way to get your skin glowing for all those smug selfies. I prefer a chemical peel pad to a manula exfoliator - it's less messy and kinder on sun-burnished skin.

St Tropez Gradual Tan In-Shower Tanning Lotion (free with the August issue of Instyle!)

Avoid startling fellow beach buddies by starting a gradual tan regime a day or so before your holiday. We may be biased, but this mini version of St Tropez's in-shower gradual tan (only available with the August issue of Instyle) is the perfect size to tide you over those 'haven't-seen-the-sun-since-2014' limbs.

La Roche-Posay Anthelios XL SPF 50+ Comfort Cream

£15.50 50ml

BEAUTIFYING BUDDIES:

Rodial Lipstick in Just Daisy £25

A bright, ultra-pigmented lippie can look great with a tan but it you don't have the space for a lipstick wardrobe go for a tinted balm instead (much better for the beach). This one basically makes you look like your lips are natually rosy whilst giving them a big old moisture hit.

Smashbox Full Exposure Waterproof Mascara £19.50

There are few girls I know who are willing to forgo mascara completely - even on the beach. So make it waterproof and wipe any excess off on a tissue before you apply to give subtle definition without making you look 'Barbara-Cartland-does-Blackpool'.

SkinCeuticals Sheer Mineral Radiance UV Defence SPF50 - £35

Packing is where multi-taskers come into their own. I always find foundations a bit heavy for travel/holidays so this is my all-time favourite base product. As well as giving you a lovely universal (it works for most skin-tones) glow (think Instagram filter), it offers a whopping SPF50 to boot.

YSL Les Sahariennes No. 6 Sienne, £31

If you can bear to go foundation-free do! Then all you need for the evening is a touch of bronzer (this YSL one is the perfect tone)

HANDY HEROS: