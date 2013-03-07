Beauty crush: Nicola Roberts’ bright yellow nails

Nicola Roberts added a shot of sunshine to her look with a bright yellow manicure as she headed to dinner with Cheryl Cole...

Nicola Roberts dined out with her Girls Aloud bandmate Cheryl Cole last night at Nobu Park Lane, sporting a super-summery ensemble – despite the unseasonable rain.

The flame-haired popstar (who flirted briefly with pink hair recently) wore a floral-print pencil skirt with metallic platform shoes and a camo jacket, accessorised with a clear Hermès bag - we want!

But it’s her bright manicure that really grabbed our attention! Sporting the on-trend pointed nail look - as seen on Adele and Lana Del Rey - Nicola painted her digits in an ombre style – graduating from gold polish through to bright yellow and pearl.

By Harriet Reuter Hapgood