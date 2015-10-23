The New Beauty Destinations You Need To Know

From the best blow-dry in London, to where to get your bespoke perfume engraved, these are the best new beauty destinations you need to know…

The Makeup Mecca

Stop the press and put your iPhone down, this is some serious beauty news you'll want to know about. Yup, makeup giant M.A.C have finally opened their first flagship pro store on London's Carnaby Street. With more than 250 different products, the new M.A.C Pro store is perfect for professionals and makeup junkies alike. Ever wanted to recreate M.A.C's epic fashion week beauty looks? This is the place you need to go.

Ultra high tech but super cool and industrial, the store is everything we could have hoped for. Between a library area for getting serious beauty inspo, and no less than nine makeup stations, we can see ourselves spending full on days in here. And that's not a complaint.

M.A.C Pro Flagship Store, 30-31 Great Marlborough Street, W1F 7JA

The Bespoke Perfume Destination

An exclusive fragrance library of discontinued but totally coveted scents, limited edition customised bottles and more candles than you can shake a stick at, yup, we're talking about Jo Malone's new global premier boutique on Regent Street. Opening 29th October, we've decided everyone's getting extremely chic Halloween gifts this year…

Jo Malone London, 101 Regent Street, London, W1

The Blowdry Bar

We've all been there, you've got a big meeting coming up then dinner straight after work so you actually took time to curl/straighten/do anything to tame your unruly locks only to be caught in a downpour and hit with rush hour frizz. The solution? Blowdry bars.

The chicest way to sneak in a top notch blow-dry, cheeky manicure and just take half an hour to chill, DryBy gets you in, out and with a showstopping blow-dry in record time. Styled like a minimal loft apartment with every copper homeware accessory we've been lusting after, it's the most Pinterest-worthy salon we've seen for a while.

DryBy, 74 Mortimer Street, W1W 7RZ

The Professional Makeover

We've heard of braid bars, blow-dry bars and well…bars, but now there's a new bar in town and it's all about the face. Officially the UK's first professional makeup bar, Facebar London offers a fast fix makeover for £20 or a full on look for £35. Not bad if your Friday morning mascara hasn't quite seen it through to dinner and drinks.

Choose from their menu of makeup looks including Statement Lips, Feline Flick, Super Natural and Hollywood for a bespoke makeover that's just what the doctor ordered.

Facebar London, 63 Hackney Road, E2 7NX