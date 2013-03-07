BEAUTY AWARDS! InStyle announces 100 Best Beauty Buys

It’s awards season in Hollywood and it’s awards season at InStyle, too! Last night we announced the winners of our annual 100 Best Beauty Buys at a swanky cocktail party at The Mandarin Oriental in London’s Kightsbridge.

SNEAK PEEK OF THE WINNING PRODUCTS!

InStyle’s fave TV presenter Jameela Jamil (dressed in Jason Wu) co-hosted the ceremony with our editor, Eilidh MacAskill (clad in a fab flouro-print Christopher Kane dress), announcing the star products that made it into this year’s Hall of Fame, as voted for by 181 beauty industry experts.

Among them were MAC’s Powder Eye Shadow and Estee Lauder’s Advanced Night Repair. For the full list of products, check out the Best Beauty Buys supplement (in association with John Lewis) out with the April issue of InStyle, on newsstands today.

By Maria Milano