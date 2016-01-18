5 Brilliant Beauty Products You Need To Beat Blue Monday

It’s Blue Monday i.e. the day scientifically proven to be the most depressing of the year. But don’t let that dampen your mood… We’re prescribing the ultimate beauty pick-me-up.

Arming yourself with brightening and uplifting tonics can give you an instant boost when you’re feeling the January rage.

And, FYI, excessive frowning can cause wrinkles…

'Let go of the need to be perfect for 2016,' says Dr Howard Murad, dermatologist and founder of Murad skincare.

'Cultural stress is a term I came up with to describe everyday stress. If you don’t find a way to handle it, you’ll find your happiness, sleep and even health will suffer.'

Say hello to happy with these feel good products...

And for something else to cheer up your Blue Monday mood, our sister site Powder is giving away free skincare prescriptions so you can build a beauty shelf of products that really work for your skin (and your wallet). Give it a try...

1. GLOW GETTER

Bryt Skincare Boost Serum, £22

Good for: Tired skin

Feel/look zonked from dark January mornings? Perk up your complexion with a seriously rehydrating oil. This contains citrus, which is known to boost energy and alertness. Look, even the packaging has happy written all over it.

2. PICK-ME-UP POUCH

Alphabet Bags Large Canvas Pouch, £18

Good for: Wrong-side-of-bed mornings

Because who doesn't like a compliment? Start off every day with a smile using this friendly make-up. We'll be using it to store our bright, bold lipsticks - another instant mood booster to get on board with.

3. BODY BOOST

Rituals Touch of Happiness Body Cream, £17

Good for: Lackluster limbs

It's all to easy to neglect your bodycare when you're mummified in layers during January. Up your game with a rich formulation for winter. This comforting sweet orange smell is like the equivalent of a full body hug.

4. HAPPY SCENT

Moschino Fresh Couture Eau de Toilette, £65

Good for: Lightening up

Embrace the fun factor via your perfume bottle. Just spritzing this blue cleaning bottle EDT makes you smile and the scent is as uplifting as a Moschino catwalk with bold mandarin and bergamot top notes.

5. SMILE TONIC

Fountain The Happy Molecule supplement, £19.99

Good for: Down days

Take two teaspoons of this concentrated supplement to counteract stressy days. Yes Mondays, we mean you. The GABA complex is instant release and the pineapple flavour reminds us of vacation cocktails.