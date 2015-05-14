Baffled By The Beauty Counter? Our New Website Obsession Has Got You Sorted

Fed up of copying your mates' make-up because you just can't be bothered with the beauty counters? This new website has got your skincare problems solved...

When your beloved moisturiser you've had for, god knows how many years, decides to up and run out on you, there's almost nothing worse. Ok, perhaps we're exaggerating a little, but losing that old faithful you know gives your skin an extra boost, is a serious beauty blow.

So what to do? Nick your best friend's super expensive prized serum? Delve into the depths of your bedroom only to find a dodgy day cream that went out of date roughly around the time you first realised thin eyebrows were over? There is another way…

We've discovered the latest addition to our online shopping addiction and the easiest way to decode which products are actually right for you - never fear ladies, Powder is here.

Your new one stop online beauty shop, it's officially the simplest way to cut through the beauty BS, find your perfect skincare products and buy them then and there. No scary counter girls required.

Just answer a few questions to let them know what your skin needs and your preferred price range, and within a minute or two a selection of products tailored uniquely to you (not to the masses of women with every skin type under the sun) will appear.

Et voila! Bespoke skincare prescribed specifically for you without having to wade through masses of confusing beauty lingo-covered bottles. Less mass-market appeal, more your own personal skin doctor. And let's face it, everyone loves a good quiz.

So what are you waiting for? Head to www.thisispowder.co.uk. Trust us, your beauty bag (and your skin) will thank you.

