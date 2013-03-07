BACKSTAGE BEAUTY: Trends at Jonathan Saunders

We went backstage at Jonathan Saunders on day two of London Fashion Week to reveal the beauty and hair trends hitting the catwalk...

While detailed colours, 40s inspired tea length skirts and wallpaper prints ruled the AW11 runway at Jonathan Saunders, architectural high gloss kept hair and make-up ultra chic.

Senior make-up artist for MAC Lynsey Alexander explained that the look was a 30s style doe eye which was created by shading the eyes and then sweeping clear lipgloss across lids. And where mascara was a real no-no for SS11, in AW11, the look is all about big lashes with Lynsey layering on the MAC Zoom lash mascara.

Keeping eyes wide and innocent, brows were brushed up giving a more natural mussed-up look. Meanwhile for skin, a high shine look was achieved using generous daubs of gloss to cheekbones and browbones to really give added sheen under the bright lights.

Lips took a backseat for this look, prepped with concealer to give a neutral base and then dabbed in a nude hued lipstick.

Working with the beauty look of the show, hair was kept super simple and almost architectural with pure, clean lines and blunt cut ponytails.

Fekkai lead hairstylist Paul Hanlon explained that with the high detailing of the clothes, Jonathan Saunders wanted the hair kept beautifully simple.

The blunt cut long ponytails tied very simply at the nape of the neck gave a gentle nod to 90s Helmet Lang minimalist, while a black hairband was used to smooth the hair and add structure. The band was woven into the hair so as to give the effect of the ponytail flowing out of the band.

Creating a beautiful head-silhouette, hairspray was used to give a glossy polished look without it being too heavy.

All very wearable looks, the ponytail has been a big trend so far for AW11 seen at Issa, House of Holland and Jaeger London.

Stay tuned for more AW11 hair and beauty trends hot off the London Fashion Week runways!

By Tara Gardner