5 Reasons We Loved Charlotte Olympia's Backstage

And we're not only talking about the pussycat shoes... The glammest backstage of the day paid homage to multiple screen sirens. Hashtag swoon

She's been an accessories favourite for yonks but yesterday marked Charlotte Olympia's first EVER catwalk at London Fashion Week - and the backstage looks stepped up to her shoe game.

Want to know the beauty secrets behind the hottest ticket of day 1 at LFW? Look no further...

1. Screen siren muses

Where can you see Marilyn Monroe, Greta Garbo and Jean Harlow et al in one room? Backstage at Charlotte Olympia where models were floating around in full-on screen siren mode. It all felt a little bit 1930s Hollywood dressing room.

Think glitter lips, two-toned eyes and dark damson mouths. Val Garland's make-up vision? 'It's like a really cool gang of beautiful people have gone to a cabaret club.'

2. The shoesssss

It's basically against the law to go backstage at Charlotte Olympia and not gawp at the INCRED shoes and bags. The pussycat faces are back but in velvet slip-on form. Miaow.

3. Hair we want for our next big night out

Hair genius Sam McKnight created not one but five hair looks using Cloud Nine and Batiste. Models hair was teased into classic 30s and 40s sets and then destroyed to create 'glamorous disco girls'. Major inspo for our next blow-dry appointment.

4. Charlotte O signature nails

Marian Newman didn't have to look far for her show nail inspo. We learnt Charlotte's go-to mani is a pointed classic red with contrast half moons.

Marian Newman recreated her long, pointy shape and half moon accents on all models - some in brushed metallic and the rest in MAC's new To Have Or Have Not red. Speaking of which...

5. MAC make-up range

How many designers can use their very own beauty products backstage? Yup. Charlotte Olympia has collaborated with MAC and we're kinda obsessed with the cobweb-y retro glam collection (hitting counters next month).

5. Post-show beauty dinner

We were one of the lucky backstage press invited back to Charlotte's for supper, ok, well Sketch restaurant.

Red lipstick at the ready. In signature Charlotte style, guests sat down to cobweb placemats, pin-up tablecloths, napkins embossed with lipstick marks, personalised dressing table mirrors, oh, and vases embellished with red manicured fingers. Divine.