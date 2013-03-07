Backstage beauty at Chanel’s AW12 show!

It’s the beauty look that everyone’s been talking about – the stunning glittery brows at Chanel’s AW12 show. Peter Philips, Creative Director at Chanel make-up, talks us through the statement embroidered brows.

Working with the crystal theme of the collection, Peter reveals: “The inspiration for the make-up look came from a few key words and a sketch that Karl Lagerfeld provided: minerals, shading and eyebrows were the key words and the sketch showed a face with stone-lined eyebrows.”

He adds: “I worked with the Maison Lesage to create sets of embroidered eyebrows. Each eyebrow consists of an anthracite gray sequins and pearl base, embroidered with several sorts and shades of mineral stones and crystals.”

The matte look was finished with Lumière foundation, and shading achieved with Chanel’s Ombre Contraste, which was specially created for the show. The rest of the face was left nude and hair slicked back with a wet finish to keep the emphasis on the gorgeous brows, in shades of vivid blue, purple, green, silver and gold.