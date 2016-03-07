5 Reasons Stella McCartney Is THE Hot Backstage Pass of PFW

She's not called Super Stella for nothing. Yes, yes, we want all the clothes (and bags) but here's why her backstage ticket was hot property...

There were swans (not real ones), moons and one uh-mazing Pat McGrath eye. White liner is officially cool for winter, FYI. Here are five reasons why Stella McCartney is 'the' Paris Fashion Week backstage to be at.

The sporty Stella eye we need in our lives

A pre-dawn backstage call-time at the end of Fashion Month (ouch) demands some eye sorcery. Pat McGrath came to models rescue with a sporty v-shaped liner trick.

'It's kind of a no make-up make-up but there's a little white flash in the inner corners - it's clean and simple,' Pat said. The result? Like highlighter, but better. Beige pencil was also added to the waterline for an extra eye boost.

The one-trick sheer polish

It's official: Stella McCartney likes, no loves, a nude nail. This is the fifth reinvention of nude c/o Sally Hansen's Madeline Poole.

This season, it's sheer (in shade Au Naturel), and apparently perfect for winter: 'It's light and glossy,' Madeline explained, 'so looks great contrasted with heavy fabrics in the collection, like tweed and crushed velvet.' And the best news? The formulation means you don't need to bother with a base or top coat.

The killer model line-up

Just about every hot model from Fashion Month AW16 was right up there on Stella's beautiful people board. Okay, no Gigi or Kendall, but we're talking ALL the super-cool girls creating a buzz backstage this season.

Look up our PFW girl crushes: Londone Myers, Damaris Goddrie, Katherine Moore, Ari Westphal and Dilone (you know you've made it when you only need one name). We wanna be in their gal gang.

The sneak peek beauty products

We thought beauty editors got the skinny on new beauty. Turns out models do too via their backstage swag bags. Each got a preview bottle of Stella McCartney's soon-to-be-launched new fragrance POP.

'Pop is a spirit. It's about freedom,' Stella says on her Insta. She also trailed the scent name on her light-up LED show invite #POPNOW. Clever. Some lucky models also bagged some Fashion Month face SOS in the form of Sunday Riley's new Tidal Brightening Enzyme Water Cream. Jealous.

The swan obsession is real

Okay so backstage press may be shoved around a bit and blasted with hairdryers but we do get to see the clothes hours before they hit the runway. At Stella that included the Insta-worthy swan print knits. Cue every beauty editor in town fawning over them.

Also of note: the gargantuan crescent moon earrings. We want! They looked particularly stella-r (see what we did there) set against Eugene Souleiman's low ponies.

