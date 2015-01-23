Now THIS is what we call a statement! The undisputed hair chameleon of Hollywood Nicole Richie debuted a hot new 'do last night, ditching her newly-dyed turquoise locks in favour of a hair colour that would make Barbie squeal with delight. What a BABE.
Another Day, Another Shocking Hair Transformation Courtesy Of Nicole Richie
23 Jan 2015
Nicole Richie has ditched her newly-dyed turquoise locks in favour of hot pink and we LOVE it
