SkinGoals - How To Get Alicia Vikander's Glowing Complexion

It's pretty much all we want to know every time we see her...

Who isn’t TOTALLY obsessed by Alicia Vikander right now? As well as her role in The Light Between and her relationship with Michael Fassbender, we’re all talking about her skin.

Not in a weird way (…well, maybe) but her mega-glowing complexion and décolletage is insanely excellent. And we want it.

So, InStyle caught up with Kelly Cornwall (a.k.a Lipstick Kelly), the celeb make-up artist behind Alicia Vikander’s looks...

How do you get Alicia's glowing skin?

To make skin glow on the red carpet, you need to prep well and hydrate. Use an eye mask to hydrate and then a resurfacing mask to get rid of any dryness or flakiness of the skin and prepare the skin for moisturiser. I always use the a highlighting balm to give the skin a natural glow.



What are your must-have make-up and skin products?

The ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Hydra-Gel Eye Masks and the NARS Multiples — the bronzer and blusher sticks.



What's your secret for making skin look natural but flawless and how do you avoid cakiness?

If the skin is prepped well, you won’t need as much make up which really helps for a natural look. Just remember to keep skin dewy, if you over do it with the powder it’s easy to rectify with a little moisturiser. Warm it in your hands and gently pat over the skin. This will bring the skin back to life and take away the powder. If it’s cakiness around the nose area, use a cotton bud with some moisturiser on to hydrate.



What's your latest new make-up find?

My favourite make-up find are the Tom Ford Eye Brown Pencils – they come in four shades and are the perfect texture for brows.

What's In Kelly's Kit?

Benefit Sun Beam Highlighter

Bobbi Brown Stick Foundation

Mac Studio Foundation

Avene Thermale Spring Water Spray

Bioderma

Mac Studio Face And Body Foundation

Bioderma Sensibio H20

MAC Mineralize Skinfinish

ELEMIS Dynamic Resurfacing Gel Masks

MAC Blot Powder Pressed

ELEMIS Pro-Radiance Illuminating Flash Balm

Aerin Multi Color For Lips & Cheeks

MAC Patentpolish Lip Pencil

Max Factor Voluptuous False Lash Effect Mascara

Bobbi Brown BBU Palette

Tom Ford Illuminating Primer