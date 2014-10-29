Ace Your Halloween Nails Just In Time For Fright Night

Work The Monster Look
Fake blood? Check. Vampire fangs? Check. Mental Monster adorned nails? Double check. We’re obsessed with these cartoon-like monster faces from House of Holland Nails for Elegant Touch, £7.99, www.asos.com. The kit comes with nail glue, a nail file and ten nail sizes to fit, making a menacing monster mani super simple to create.
Go For A Vampy Hue
Ok, so you’ve planned your Halloween costume well in advance but forgot to sort the finer details like that oh-so-important nail shade. Fear not! Our fright night favourite hue is a rich, glossy blackened maroon shade such as Dior’s Vernis in Nuit 1947, £18.50, 0207 216 0216. It’s the perfect pairing for any scary outfit – bright or bloody – and won’t look outdated come the 1st November to boot.
Chains And Crosses Scream Halloween
Heading to a chic masquerade ball? Juku Nails’s gothic-inspired Black Inverted Transparent Nail Wraps, £7, www.marketplace.asos.com, are just what you need. They come with gothic-inspired stick-on embellishments such as gold chain links, and black and silver gem crosses that ensure you’ll turn heads – or at least your nails will – at any Halloween soiree.
Add Some Spooky Glitter
Dazzling OTT sparkles aren’t only for Christmas party season. Think of them as added glam factor for any creepy costume. We love a heavy helping of blackened purple glitter (try Butter London’s Nail Lacquer in The Black Knight, £12, www.butterlondon.co.uk) painted over a dark black nail polish base for a sinister twist. Or, cover just the tip of the nail for a ghoulish take on the French mani.
Trick Or Treat Your Nails
Scary pumpkins, haunted houses, ghosts and bonbons – if you, like us, love a traditional Halloween you have to try these Trick Or Treat nails from Elegant Touch, £7.95, www.eleganttouch.co.uk. Besides the frightening designs they’re ideal for the run-up to the 31st thanks to their on-trend slightly pointed ‘stiletto’ shape and easy-to-apply adhesive.
By Malena Harbers