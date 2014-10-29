Ace Your Halloween Nails Just In Time For Fright Night

Whether you’re going all out and dressing up or completely ditching the costume, these menacing manis are guaranteed to get you in the ghoulish spirit

Work The Monster Look

Fake blood? Check. Vampire fangs? Check. Mental Monster adorned nails? Double check. We’re obsessed with these cartoon-like monster faces from House of Holland Nails for Elegant Touch, £7.99, www.asos.com. The kit comes with nail glue, a nail file and ten nail sizes to fit, making a menacing monster mani super simple to create.

Elegant Nails

Go For A Vampy Hue

Ok, so you’ve planned your Halloween costume well in advance but forgot to sort the finer details like that oh-so-important nail shade. Fear not! Our fright night favourite hue is a rich, glossy blackened maroon shade such as Dior’s Vernis in Nuit 1947, £18.50, 0207 216 0216. It’s the perfect pairing for any scary outfit – bright or bloody – and won’t look outdated come the 1st November to boot.



Juku Nails

Chains And Crosses Scream Halloween

Heading to a chic masquerade ball? Juku Nails’s gothic-inspired Black Inverted Transparent Nail Wraps, £7, www.marketplace.asos.com, are just what you need. They come with gothic-inspired stick-on embellishments such as gold chain links, and black and silver gem crosses that ensure you’ll turn heads – or at least your nails will – at any Halloween soiree.

House of Henry Holland for Elegant Nails

Add Some Spooky Glitter

Dazzling OTT sparkles aren’t only for Christmas party season. Think of them as added glam factor for any creepy costume. We love a heavy helping of blackened purple glitter (try Butter London’s Nail Lacquer in The Black Knight, £12, www.butterlondon.co.uk) painted over a dark black nail polish base for a sinister twist. Or, cover just the tip of the nail for a ghoulish take on the French mani.

Dior Beauty

Trick Or Treat Your Nails

Scary pumpkins, haunted houses, ghosts and bonbons – if you, like us, love a traditional Halloween you have to try these Trick Or Treat nails from Elegant Touch, £7.95, www.eleganttouch.co.uk. Besides the frightening designs they’re ideal for the run-up to the 31st thanks to their on-trend slightly pointed ‘stiletto’ shape and easy-to-apply adhesive.

Butter London

By Malena Harbers