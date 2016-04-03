13 Beauty Products For Just £35? Yes, Please…

Have you heard about this new beauty box? We’re obsessed with it and at only £35 you will be too…

Beauty boxes have been completing our beauty lives since they first launched, who doesn’t love trying out new skincare and make-up products and paying a fraction for the pleasure?!

Well, even for those sceptics out there, we’ve got some beauty news that’s going to make you weep with joy. Get your tissues ready because our beauty sister site, Powder, has just launched their first Powder Beauty Drawer; it’s like a beauty box but SO.Much.More.

From Benefit, to L’Oreal, Caudalié and Balance Me, this beauty drawer is filled with amazing beauty products that have (drumroll) been selected to match your specific beauty needs. Whatever your skin type, hair type or product preferences the contents will be tailored to what's going to work for you.

And the best bit? You'll get £113 worth of products and pay just £35. Yes, really. Plus it's delivered straight to your door, so you'll get your beauty stash without even leaving the sofa. Sold? We definitely are…

If you can’t wait to get your hands on one, head over to BOX.THISISPOWDER.CO.UK (quickly now!), answer a few quick questions about your beauty self and then all you have to do is wait for it to arrive to your door.

And, it’s definitely worth waiting for as it comes packed full with a moisturiser, eye cream, shampoo & conditioner, hair styling cream, hairspray, primer, mascara, face mask, cleanser, acid toner and in -shower tanner ( as well as a lovely mini magazine to tell you how to get the best out d the products)

Click here to order your Powder beauty drawer now (we promise, you won’t regret it).