A Glitter Lip for Every Level of Glitter Lover

Time to get your glitter lip on giiiiiiirl...

The launch of Pat McGrath’s Lust 004 glitter lip kit left us coveting the shimmering smiles we saw all over our Instagram feed. But because we know a full-on glitter pout may not be everyone’s style, we rounded up the sparkly set to suit every level of makeup lover.

1. For the Minimalist: Surratt Beauty Lip Lustre in Ensoleille, £22

Does your makeup routine consist solely of mascara, tinted moisturizer and lip balm? If yes, swipe on this glimmering neutral gloss. It’ll give your natural lip tone a subtle boost. The almost undetectable shimmer blends beautifully with the smooth (not sticky) formula, producing a plump, glistening pout.

2. For the Chameleon: Jouer Long-Wear Lip Topper in Skinny Dip, £13.50

For those who love to switch from a nude to crimson lip halfway through the day, this shimmering lipstick topper will be a new go-to. The clear base with champagne flecks glides over your lipstick, giving you a totally different look. Our favorite feature is the coconut-oil based formula that hydrates, and prevents shimmer particles from settling into lip lines.

3. For the Bold Glitter Girl: Urban Decay Vice Lipstick in Big Bang, £13.50

It’s a one-swipe wonder: This sheer fuchsia bullet is packed with hot-pink glitter. The intense payoff, paired with the pink-tinged-purple hue, makes for a show-stopping pout. Just be sure to trace your lips with a matching liner to ensure the product doesn’t migrate outside your lips.

Ever wondered what your perfect red lipstick shade is? This quiz tells you!

4. For the Eccentric at Heart: Too Faced La Crème Color Drenched Lip Cream in Unicorn Tears, £18

Just like the name suggests, this cool-toned lavender lipstick with iridescent blue micro-shimmer gives lips an otherworldly gleam. Wear it alone, or layer it over a mid-tone pink for a warm violet shade that’s not for the faint of heart.

5. For the Forever Glamorous: Pat McGrath Lust 004 Lipstick Kit in Vermillion Venom

The lust-worthy kit from pro makeup artist Pat McGrath packs super-fine red glitter particles that you can press over lipstick or gloss. Tip: If a few flecks fall on your face mid application, use a piece of medical tape to remove them without disrupting the rest of your makeup.

This story first appeared on InStyle.com