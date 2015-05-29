A Chanel Spa Is Coming to the Ritz Paris. Get Us A Eurostar Ticket Now…

As part of the Ritz Paris renovation, a Chanel spa will be opening later this year...

Chanel spa? Did we read that correctly? Yes we did, and you did too.

In news that may have just made us rethink all our future hen plan ideas, Chanel is set to open a spa at the Ritz Hotel Paris.

As if we need to remind you, Coco Chanel lived in the Ritz for 34 years, so there's a strong relationship between the two iconic brands that goes back a long way. In a statement, Chanel said: 'The strong bond that unites Chanel and the Ritz Paris was initiated by Mademoiselle Chanel who lived 34 years at the Ritz. Located in the Ritz Club, 'Chaenl au Ritz Paris' will provide women with a unique sensorial and customized experience.'

Although both Chanel and the Ritz are remaining tight-lipped on the details, we know that the spa will open as part of the Ritz's completed three-year renovation later this year.

And we think we can safely say that all treatments available at the new Chanel Au Ritz Paris will use the fashion house's luxurious beauty products. Plus we can't imagine Chanel will employ anyone but the best therapists… yup, we're making that booking as soon as we can.