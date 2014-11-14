5 Ways To Get Kim Kardashian's Bum

OK, we can’t promise a butt of Kimmy’s famous proportions, but it is possible to boost your behind through exercise - personal trainer and founder of Bodyism, James Duigan, reveals how...

1. Try the instant butt lift

“This takes three minutes and works the glutes to create a firmer bum,” says James. “Pop an exercise band (try Bodyism’s, £11.95 from bodyism.com) around your ankles, get into a squat position, and take 20 slow side steps, keeping tension in the band, and your upper body still. Then take another 20 steps in the opposite direction.”

2. Book a yoga class

“Cardio work, like running, is great for burning calories, but yoga’s controlled stretching is equally important for a well rounded ‘non-bulky’ body, and a tighter bum,” says James. “It also improves flexibility and posture, and lowers stress levels.”

3. Do the disco lunge

Be warned: you’ll feel the burn on this one, but it’s a great targeted exercise for toning your bum. “Begin in a standing position with your arms down by your side, then step forward into a lunge, raising your hands above your head as you do so. Step back to standing, lowering your arms, then alternate legs and do 20 lunges on each side,” says James.

4. Take the stairs

“The ‘step action’ really works your glutes, so get into the habit of avoiding lifts and take the stairs instead, and if you get on an escalator – walk or jog up it rather than standing,” says James. “It may not sound like much, but small tweaks to your routine add up to big changes.”

5. Go for a swim

Swimmers famously have toned legs and firm butts. Why? “Swimming is brilliant for working multiple muscles at once, and the more muscles you work, the more fat you burn, and the more toned you get,” says James. “It’s also great if you have joint problems as the water takes the weight off your body.”

By Jess Tibbits