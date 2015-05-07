5 Lipstick Shades That Go With ANY Colour Outfit

Blue/Black, Gold/White? Who Cares. Whether it’s down to optical pigments or the perfect balance of orange and blue, these are the lipsticks that’ll take the aggro out of finding the right shade and will go with any colour outfit that you choose. (Oh, and it’s definitely #whiteandgold btw).

MAC’s Ruby Woo

It’s the go-to shade when make-up artists are asked create 52 homogenous red lips backstage. Why? It seems to suit almost everyone. “Is it a blue red? Is it an orange red? The only thing worth saying is that Ruby Woo is the perfect red for any occasion, any outfit and any skin tone, says MAC Senior Artist Rachel O’Donnell. “No matter if you’re wearing blue and black, white and gold, prints and pastels, or cats and dogs, this is the only colour to carry in your bag for ‘in case of emergency’ lipstick application.”

MAC Ruby Woo Lipstick - £15.50 ( http://www.maccosmetics.co.uk

Illamasqua’s ‘Bare’

We admit, going nude can be scary. But find the shade that best flatters your pout and you’ve got the perfect smoky eye accompaniment right there.

Why Bare? According to Illamasqua’s Head of Training, Daniel Busuttil, “It has a balanced undertone made up of both warm and cool tones (brown and pink).” He explains that whilst a cool-toned lipstick might clash with clothes made up of warm colours such as oranges, golds or browns. Equally, a warm toned lipstick would clash when worn with clothing in shades such as pinks, purples and blues. “Since Bare has both, it offers just enough impact to make it stand out without making a statement or clashing with clothing.”

Illamasqua lipstick in Bare, £18.50 ( http://www.illamasqua.com

Lipstick Queen’s Ice Queen

Let us take you back to science class. Remember how white contains all colours? Well this ethereal sheer white (yes white) lipstick is also flecked with ultra-flattering, gorgeously delicate particles of gold and silver that help to catch the light and reflect it meaning that in theory, it goes with any outfit choice. “Nude goes with any outfit and this lipstick is my take on the new way to wear a nude lip,” says Lipstick Queen founder Poppy King. Worn on it’s own, it allows the natural pink of your lips to shine through or use as a topcoat to give any hue of lipstick a wearable twist.

Lipstick Queen Lipstick in Ice Queen, £22 ( http://www.spacenk.com

Lancome’s Rouge In Love Rose En Deshabille

“This perfect pinky nude shade can be worn with a number of outfits, and for a number of occasions,” says Lancome’s head makeup artist Shehla Shaikh. “The beauty of a nude toned lipstick is the fact that it avoids contrasting with your outfit and this shade is especially great because of the pink undertone, which suits all complexions as it adds warmth to the face. If you’re make-up shy, it gives enough colour to look healthy without dominating. If you’re make-up confident, it finishes any strong eye look perfectly giving balance to the face.”

Lancome Rouge In Love Lipstick in Rose En Deshabille, 240M, £22 ( http://www.lancome.co.uk

Giorgio Armani Lipstick in Rouge 400

The 400 shade was created as a universal red and it was apparently the hue the team spent the longest time on getting right. A deep true red, it has just the right balance of pigments so that it can adapt to suit the wearer no matter what skintone with light perfecting pigments allowing it to be matched to any outfit. But sometimes the finish is just as important as the colour and Armani’s ‘perfect red’ comes in in 5 different textures as, according to their International Face Designer Linda Cantello, “It’s not just about finding the perfect shade, it’s also about finding the perfect texture”