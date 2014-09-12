5 Beauty Tricks Learnt Back Stage At New York Fashion Week...

Our woman on the ground - InStyle's Beauty Editor, Malena Harbers - gives us the inside scoop on the hottest beauty trends NYFW had to offer...

1. The Ponytail Is MIA For Spring (Well, Almost...)

It's all about tying your hair up into sleek, sophisticated shapes instead. Case in point? Orlando Pita’s sumo-inspired knots at Carolina Herrera. They were the coolest hair look of the week. At Altuzarra hair pro Odile Gilbert transformed sleek low ponytails into chic, heart-shaped chignons by enveloping the tails in a hairnet and pinning them up into a loop on either side of the elastic. And Paul Hanlon tied models’ tresses into loose knots at Rag & Bone, sewing the pieces together with a needle and thread to keep it in place. Think clean, beautiful and refined when it comes to these styles. “It’s a nice time for more articulated hair,” says Hanlon. The grunge thing has been going on for a really longtime so it’s nice to switch it up.”

2. If You Want To Make A Statement, All You Need Is Moisturiser

We kid you not. Models at Marc Jacobs strutted down the runways completely barefaced. The no make-up make-up look really was the result of a single face product – Nars’s Luminous Moisture Cream (£42, http://www.spacenk.com ) - and a good facial massage by Marc’s right hand make-up man, Mr Francois Nars himself. “It makes a very strong statement to have absolutely no make-up on,” he muses. “It’s great to show women that sometimes less is more. Besides I don’t like the middle of the road – the healthy look with flushed cheeks and soft foundation on skin. I think it’s much more dramatic to go with either all or nothing when it come to make-up.” If you’re brave enough to give it a go take a cue from Guido’s choppy, raven wigs and pair a completely bare face with a long fringe and a bold, glossy hair colour.

3. There’s Always A Time And A Place For Festival Beauty

And we can’t get enough of the power brows at Rodarte, decked out in bold silver rings (meticulously glued on backstage by make-up pro James Kaliardos’s team) as well as the ethereal-like pastel-painted brows, nails and hair extensions at Badgley Mischka. We’re already counting down the days until Glastonbury 2015...

4. You Can Wear A Smokey Eye For Day

Just make sure it’s soft and brown as worn by the models at Elie Tahari. Two key tips to channel your inner shipwrecked bohemian – Elie’s inspiration for the look? “It’s really important that the top and the bottom lines meet at the outer corners of the eyes,” says Marc Reagan make-up pro for Bobbi Brown Cosmetics. “And I’ve tailored how heavy the look will be for each girl according to their eye shape. The smaller the lid, the less I’ll diffuse the colour from the lashline up when smoking it out.”

5. Matchy-Matchy Is Back In A Big Way

That favourite shade of red you can’t get enough of? Now you can wear it on your lips, nails and toes without being accused of being stuck in the eighties. We loved the bright red lip and tip combo at Zac Posen. For something a bit more subdued go for matching nails and toes in an opaque beigey-nude to re-create the elegant mannequin hands and feet at Narciso Rodriguez.

By Malena Harbers