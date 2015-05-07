4 Hairstyles You Can Do The Night Before

Want mermaid curls in the morning without the effort? We've rounded up four hairstyles you can get done the night before so you can snooze your alarm one more time and sneak some extra shuteye.

Dreamy beach waves

This is probably the easiest look to wake up to, because it's all about texture and a laid back wave. Plus, "It's a great look to try if your hair is begging for a break from heat styling as you can banish your blowdryer and let your locks air-dry," says Oliver Blackaby, Headmasters' Artistic Ambassador.

Get the look

1. In the evening after showering, towel-dry your hair and spritz Bumble and Bumble's Surf Spray (£21.50, bumbleandbumble.co.uk) from roots to tips.

2. Next, separate your hair into an old school zig-zag parting from your forehead to the nape of your neck.

3. On each side of your head do a tight, three-strand plait (think Dorothy from the Wizard of Oz). Try to pull hair into the braid right from your scalp and finish with a hair band.

4. In the morning release the plaits and rake your fingers through your hair. Don't brush! It will only make your style frizzy.

5. Finish with a final spritz of salt spray.

Luxe grunge

That just rolled out of bed hairstyle is annoyingly difficult to perfect, and we're yet to meet someone who actually wakes up with a desirable bed head. "This style is equal parts grunge to glam, the key is volume at the roots so it looks more rock 'n roll than couldn't care less" says Blackaby.

Get the look

1. On wet hair, apply a dollop of smoothing serum like L'Oréal Elvive Smooth-Intense (£5.99, superdrug.com) from roots to ends.

2. Flip your head upside down and blow-dry your hair until it's 80% dry.

3. Next, twist pieces of your hair randomly with your fingers before popping on an old fashioned, granny-style hairnet before hitting the hay.

4. When you wake up in the morning ditch the hairnet, shake out your hair and give it a quick spray with L'Oréal Professionnel's Tecni Art Air Fix Spray (£8.90, feelunique.com) to lock in your style and add a grungry texture.

Bedtime braid

For this look, the messier the better, so there is a silver lining to a restless night's sleep after all. "While this braid looks pretty complicated, once you've got the hang of it you'll be plaiting your hair in minutes before you head to bed," says Blackaby.

Get the look

1. Even though this is a disheveled look, it's easier to braid your hair if it's sleek and thoroughly brushed and mess it up later.

2. First of all, pull your hair into a low ponytail and then split it into two pieces.

3. Take a small piece from the underneath of the right section and pass it to the left section. Then do the same in reverse, taking a small piece from the left and passing it to the right. Try to keep the pieces that you cross over a similar size so that the plait is even.

4. Continue crossing over pieces until you reach the bottom of your hair and secure with a band.

5. The next day, gently pull out the pieces around your face and rub the palm of your hand over the braid to give a tousled look. For even more texture, run a hairbrush up the plait for added mess.

Mermaid curls

Yes, soft, bouncy curls can be yours without a salon visit. "You can put in all of the prep the night before so you don't have to sacrifice any precious beauty sleep in the morning and still look like you've squeezed in a blow dry before work," says Blackaby.

Get the look

1. Before bed work a blow-dry cream, like Kérastase's Styling Forme Fatale (£15.60, lookfantastic.com), through towel dried hair.

2. Blow-dry your hair using a large-barreled round brush, leaving it slightly damp.

3. Create a centre parting down to the nape of your neck. This doesn't need to be precise, just make sure that your hair is divided roughly in half.

4. Take a medium section of hair and twist it away from your face. Keep on twisting until it curls up on itself to form a Princess Leia-esque bun, then pin in place with a kirby grip. Keep taking chunks of hair and repeating until there's no hair left to coil.

5. In the morning, remove the grips and brush through to reveal loose curls. Smooth any pesky flyaways with a pea-sized amount of De-Frizz Oil by KMS (£9.77, feelunique.com) in the palm of your hands through mid-shaft to ends.

By Catherine Scale