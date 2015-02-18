3 Hot Reasons To Embrace Glitter Make-Up, Courtesy Of The NYFW Catwalks

Glitter is back people and at New York Fashion Week, it was cooler than ever. Here's 3 reasons why you should embrace it (as if you needed one!)

It's my penultimate day in NYC and aside from the bone-crunchingly Baltic conditions it's been a blast. In terms of hair and makeup, there's been an uncharacteristic array of...wait for it....looks! (NY isn't exactly known for pushing the boundaries and doesn't tend to veer much past 'no make-up make-up' and 'natural' hair). My favourite mini trend? Glitter!! Now, before you put this rather bold assertion down to jet-lag (or brain-freeze), let these three understatedly sparkly shows do the talking;

1) Ring bling at Badgley Mischka and Jenny Packham



When Deborah Lippmann tells you that a nail look that appears incredibly complicated is in fact easy as pie to recreate you may be forgiven for feeling a tad sceptical- afterall the woman is a nail legend. But having watched the crystal encrusted 'Bardot on a walk of shame' nails at Badgley Mischka take shape, I had to concede it did look do-able. The technique? One coat of nail base followed by two coats of 'Can't Be Tamed' polish (a bronzy/gold/glitter colour) before pouring teeny Swarovski crystals over the nails when still wet, counting to 10 and gently pressing them in.

2) Metallic lids at Zac Posen

Ok, so strictly speaking this isn't glitter at such, but the opulent eyes at Zac Posen played with the light so beautifully that they were certainly giving glitter a run for it's money. Makeup maestro Kabuki used MAC pigments which he mixed with MAC's Studio Fix Spray to form a perfectly workable eyeliner. Colours ranged from copper to antique silver, the exact element depending on the model's skintone and I for one was in ore.

3) Cats eyes at Rodarte

No, I'm not talking feline flicks, more like the cats eyes you find in the road which pick up and throw out light. Makeup guru James Kaliardos described how he fashioned tiny crystals to small strips of string which were then glued to the lower lash line. "This isn't showgirl (as much as I love showgirls)," he said backstage. "It's more abstract than that. Instead it's about using reflective makeup and bringing light into the bottom part of the lash line where often there is darkness." Deflecting eye bags? I'm in!