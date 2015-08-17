All Change! The 8 AW15 Hair And Make-up Trends You Need To Get On Board With

Finally nailed SS15’s feline flicks and crimson pouts? Scratch it. Here are the new season’s trends you need to start channeling (you heard it here first).

THE TRENDS:

1) OUTDOORSY SKIN

Wind-beaten blooms that looked as though the models had been frolicking in the Scottish Highlands, winter tans that replicated ‘post-hike’ glows (Prabal Gurung) or ‘Native Canadians’ (DSquared) was where skin was at for AW15. Essentially it’s all about replicating the way our skin looks when we’re being all healthy and outdoorsy. How? For the most realistic flush, go low and go for two shades (makeup artists dotted a touch of red in the middle of the blush to mimic the way that blood pools to the surface). Tan-wise, make-up maestro Lucia Pieroni advises avoiding going too yellow or flat. At Moschino, she applied foundation a few shades darker than the models’ skintone before buffing in MAC’s Mineralise Skinfinish to the areas where the sun would naturally hit for a 3D glow.

2) ETCH-A-SKETCH EYELINER

Forget perfect flicks, this season eyeliner was punky, funky and a little bit clunky with an art attack of dashes, daubs and dabs – welcome news for those of us that baulk at drawing a straight line. Our favourite looks? The punky “brushstrokes” of liner at Fendi and House of Holland. The best part is that as imperfection is the name of the game for this trend you quite literally can’t go wrong. Khols at the ready girls!

3) PLAYGROUND PONYS AND PLAITS

Updos were more downdos when it came to hairstyling. For pony’s, the nape of the neck became the favoured placement giving it the look of an errant school-girl whilst plaits were prefect-perfect at shows such as Giles. “The hair definitely has a school-girl feeling to it,” said hair supremo Sacha Mascolo at Giles. Both had a naive, pre-teen feel to them and that included accessories such as the velvet ribbons at Paul & Joe.

4) INKED FACES

If we told you face tattoos were HUGE for AW15 you’d probably tell us to jog on, but bear with us on this one as we predict they’ll be next summer’s festival hits. From Inuit-inspired tribal markings at Anna Sui (make-up legend Pat McGrath used sticky tape to get those perfectly-straight lines) to a single tear-drop at Thome Brown and crazy Cara-inspired motifs at Giamba, we’re all over faux tatts being all over our faces.

5) NOT PERFECT KNOTS

Chignon, bun, twist, pleat, whatever you choose to call it, make sure you don’t overdo your up-do. Whether it was the coming-apart-at-the-seams chignons at Chanel or the tangled twists at Fendi, knots were letting it all hang out. “This look strikes the perfect balance between sophistication and effortlessness and is super-easy to do,” said Redken’s Global Creative Director Guido Palau backstage at Victoria Beckham. Easy peasy hair? We’re in!

6) GOTH-CHIC HUES

It was a case of 50 shades of grey (eyeshadow) across all four fashion capitals as backstage descended into the dark side. Make-up maestro for Nars Andrew Gallimore dubbed this trend the ‘sophisticated goth’ whilst MAC’s Terry Barber described it as a ‘dark, sexy, love-worn eye’ (although love-worn the way that Wednesday Adams might fall in love). But it was the fierce black lips at shows such as Giles that really appealed to our inner Goths.

7) BACK TO BLACK NAILS

When we say black, what we actually mean is so-dark-it-may-as-well-be-black. Scratch beneath the surface and a vortex of colour was unveiled albeit very dark and which often meant a spot of custom-blending. At Sass & Bide, petrol blue and black were blended to reveal a deep inky hue that gave another dimension to plain old coal with Topshop Unique following suit thanks to nail technician Anatole Rainey’s custom-blended denim-y hue. Meanwhile other shows decided to opt for a metallic element whether it was a thin stripe of silver a la Misha Nonoo or a distressed metallic finish as seen at Marques Almeida. The good news? It suits everyone.

8) GLITTERATTI ACCENTS

Over 30? Do read on! Glitter has grown up, got a mortgage and secured a Coutts card. Proving that bling can still be elegant (and not confined to Christmas), make-up artist Diane Kendall added glitter to the tips of the lashes to mimic water droplets at Carolina Herrera whilst at Jenny Packham dots of sparkle added a touch of ‘je ne sais quoi’ to perfectly nude nails. The trick? Keep it localized and keep it delicate.

