20% Off At Eyeko? Go On, Treat Yourself…

Whether you’re craving curl and volume, are trying to master the perfect cat eye or want to boost your brows, look no further than eye make-up expert Eyeko.

Created by beauty veterans Max and Nina Leykind in 1999, Eyeko is the go-to brand for all things eyes, favoured by acclaimed make-up artists and celebrities alike.

We all know the benefits of a mix and match capsule wardrobe and Eyeko has applied the same principles, creating a range of mascaras to see you through from the gym (Sport Waterproof Mascara) to cocktails (Black Magic Mascara) to after-party (Rock Out & Lash Out). The six-piece Mascara Wardrobe caters for every lash mood — try wearing more than one at a time for the perfect customised lash look.

Dress up your eyes with these award-winning eyeliners and eye shadows designed for easy application and pro results even for a cat-eye novice. For fine lines and calligraphy-style detail, try Eyeko’s new Black Magic Liquid Eyeliner, a Japanese brush-tip eyeliner featuring key ingredient Widelash that enhances lash growth, boosting length and volume up to three times in just two weeks.

Easy to use and good for your lashes, it’s a must for every make-up bag. Then frame your look with hero brow products starting with the Liquid Brow Liner to shape and define, followed by new Brow Magic Brow Boost — 100 per cent natural fibres infused with growth- promoting vitamins and caffeine to fill in the sparest of brows for a natural-look finish.

For the final touch, apply a slick of Eyeko’s award-winning Brow Gel, a serum infused tinted gel that styles and holds brows in place.

