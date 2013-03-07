£15 spa treatments for InStyle readers

Get pampered like a celebrity - for just £15

Thought facials and massages were exclusively for celebrities? Think again as Dove Spa UK is treating us girls to something rather special this summer.

The nationwide spa is offering five of its most popular treatments for a mere £15 each! Bargain!

Why not cleanse your skin with a CACI Hydra Cleanse Facial or relax during a Swedish or Hot Stone Massage?

Or if indulging in a bit of grooming is more your cup of tea, why not try a 2-in-1 Eyebrow Shape and Eyelash Tint?

Something else that caught our eye was the Delux Mani, and although it's not part of the £15 menu, we think £40 for perfect pinkies, a la Kim Kardashian, is a price worth paying.

For those of you who are not as familiar with spa treatments as those lucky A-listers, we recommend a Skin Talk and Mini Facial (still only £15!).

This offer lasts only until 29th August, so what are you waiting for? Get on down to your nearest Dove Spa for some celeb-style pampering.

There are currently eleven Dove Spa Salons in the UK. Find your nearest Dove Spa

By Katie Service