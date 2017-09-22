These Four New Mascaras Will See You Through ANYTHING (We Really Mean Anything)

Every few years, mascaras become a thing and genuinely new, exciting formulas promising ever more length and hold and flutter hit the market.
If lashes are your thing, now is your time; new mascaras are suddenly popping up all over the place - and we've rooted out the four best from the new crop you need to know about.
1. Victoria Beckham Estee Lauder Eye Ink Mascara in Blackest, £36
Trust VB to nail this category on the head. The woman who’s well-known for loving a smokey eye has created the ultimate perfectionist’s mascara, with a head small enough to manoeuvre into the base of lashes, and a formula that is easy to build AND which is fine to apply over lash extensions as it can be removed with warm water. #Perfection.
2. The Event Mascara: Urban Decay Troublemaker Mascara, £19.50
Big date? Weekend away? Girls night out? This is the one to crack out when you want your lashes to look fatter and blacker and better and for none of that to budge so that you can go and have fun. Urban Decay promise it’s sex-proof. We can’t assure you of that, but we can say that it’ll see you from 9am to 11pm without moving down your face or flaking.
3. The Mega Lash One: Rimmel Wonder-Fully Real Mascara in Extreme Black, £7.99
If for you more is more when it comes to mascara, meet your new favourite. Containing nylon fibres to build bulk, and argan oil to hydrate lashes, you can pile this on daily with impunity. Oh - and it looks as good on lower lashes - just scissor it back and forth for a fringe of lashes to rival Twiggy’s.
4. The Curling One: Clinique Lash Elevating Mascara, £18
If you have straighter-than-straight lashes that even a pre-mascara curling session won’t fix, you need to get your hands on this. Containing polymers to hold lashes up, it’ll give you fan-like flutter in no time without any stiffness thanks to conditioning mamey oil and vitamin B6.