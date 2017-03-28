More Than 25,000 People Are On The Waiting List For This Foundation

We're always on the hunt for the best foundation, and soon you'll be able to get one of the most hyped foundations ever for under £6.

Cult beauty brand The Ordinary have been making waves with their affordable skincare line, including serums that cost less than £4.

Beauty editors and bloggers have been raving about the benefits of the Canadian-based brand for months and, in April, they make their first moves into makeup and cosmetics with the launch of two foundations.

The Serum Foundation (£5.70) and the Coverage Foundation (£5.90) offer medium coverage and a natural finish. Both will be available in 21 shades and have an SPF of 15.

Beauty aficionados have been trying, testing and trialling products from the Canadian-based brand for months. Known for their high-tech ingredients and low prices, The Ordinary are part of skincare company DECIEM, who also make The Fountain skincare supplements and NIOD serums, cleansers and face masks.

Their products start at £3.90 and include a retinol serum, hyaluronic acid serum and AHA exfoliants. Packed with skin-loving active ingredients, they have made a name for themselves for being as effective on the face as they are kind on the wallet.

InStyle’s acting beauty editor Madeleine Spencer said: “The Ordinary have carved out a space in the densely-populated skincare market because their products really deliver at extraordinarily low prices. Insiders are expecting this new foray into colour will be equally as game-changing, and I for one can’t wait to get my hands on a bottle.”

Demand has been so high that more than 25,000 people have signed up to the waiting list. You can head to the Abnormal Beauty Company store in Old Spitalfields Market in London to try out the foundations before they go on sale (and undoubtedly sell out).

Head to The Ordinary website to join the waiting list.