This Is Your First Look At Pat McGrath's Permanent Make-Up Range

There are make-up artists, and there are make-up artists. Pat McGrath has always categorically been the latter. As a huge make-up fan, I've always pored over her work and been captivated by both the impressive imagination that dreamed up the look and by the immaculate execution. Other beauty aficionados feel the same; put a bunch of hardened beauty editors backstage at a fashion week show where the make-up is being spearheaded by McGrath, and you'll invariably hear 'oohs' and 'aahs' - even after days of seeing make-up go on models.

The power of Pat doesn't end with beauty editors. Over the past two years, Pat has launched seven Limited Edition beauty collections, all of which sold out in minutes - and induced a McGrath frenzy among her 3.8 million Instagram followers. Now, she's launching a permanent Unlimited Edition PAT McGRATH LABS collection, for which she's drawn from her '25-year career... sharing my secrets, unzipping my 87 suitcases and revealing the technique and truth behind every eye, skin and lip I have ever created.' And we've got the exclusive on each and every piece in the collection.

Want to get your hands on it? You'll have to wait a few days - the collection is available on PatMcGrath.com on the 16th of September. But before then, feast your eyes on this exclusive glimpse our favourites from the collection of 3 Mothership palettes, 5 eye pencils, 12 lip pencils, 31 Luxetrance lipsticks, 9 Mattetrance lipsticks, and Dark Star mascara...