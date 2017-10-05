Nars' Christmas Collection Launches Tomorrow. Here Are The Products Worth Spending Cash On...

Nars have form when it comes to collectable collaborations, choosing to pair up with intriguing artists and thought-leaders to highlight their work - and to direct the shades in the collection itself.

The Sarah Moon X Nars collaboration was accordingly dreamy and featured washes of pigment to ape the dreamy quality of Moon's photography; the Christopher Kane collections bold and zingy as per his designs, while the Charlotte Gainsbourg products were all easy, sling-'em-on tints that befitted a traditionally French - and Gainsbourgian - attitude towards make-up.

This Christmas, Nars have done it again, this time pairing up with legendary artist Man Ray and taking inspiration from his photographs and calling on his smouldering subjects for the colour ways in the palettes, lipglosses, blushes, and highlighter, all of which are punchy, fun, and would create brilliant make-up looks if you want to experiment.

Our suggestion? Buy in on the eyeshadow palettes. Whether you go large with the Love Game Eyeshadow Palette, £45, or opt for one of the Duo Eyeshadows, £25, these are the perfect blend of easy to wear (just smoke it out all around your eyes and blend, blend, blend), and eminently collectable. Here are our two faves:

Man Ray for Nars Holiday 2017 Collection Love Game Eyeshadow Palette, £45 This palette contains 12 entirely new shades that'll cover anything from a soft, sooty day look, to a vibrant, shimmering burgeundy eye that's still very much the go-to eye of those in the beauty know. Also, take a moment to appreciate Man Ray's incredible muse, Ady Fidelin, who was the first African American model to be featured in a fashion magazine, and who possesses the most incredible eyes (seriously: google her - no wonder Nars chose her to sit on this bumper eye palette). Available at Space NK | £45 SHOP IT