Nars' New Liquid Orgasm Is As GOOD As It Sounds! 

There are a few truly brilliant beauty products that experts the world over laud. Shu Uemura eyelash curlers are famed for their ability to wake up eyes. Laura Mercier Secret Camouflage concealer is every make-up artist’s go to when dealing with spots. Bobbi Brown Long-Wear Gel Eyeliner can’t be beaten if looking for a look that just won’t budge, with make-up artists and bloggers unfailingly turning to it to create a defined eye for events.

And then there’s Nars Orgasm - the blush bit is usually dropped by make-up artists as everyone knows precisely which product they mean when they ask for Orgasm. That pinky, peachy, slightly shimmery, oh-so flattering blush mimics glow like no other, making skin look lit from within. It is unquestionably the most must-have of all Francois Nars’s products, the star that helped take his brand to cult status.

They may now have to adjust this shorthand term, though - Nars Orgasm now comes in liquid form: Nars Orgasm Liquid Blush, £23, will hit counters on the 1st of June, and we’re guessing it’s going to be a big hit.

After a new blusher? Don't buy a new one until you try this quiz...

Here’s why: it can go under foundation on cheeks for a diffused, easy glow, or be layered on top of foundation for a more intense blush. If you want more, just tap it onto the apples of your cheeks and chase it with the original Orgasm Blush in powder form. If you want to go whole hog on the Orgasm thing, pair it with the new Orgasm Lipstick, which offers a sheer wash off that famous peachy pink for lips.

We have one caveat to add on this one: while the powder Orgasm works on a huge spectrum of skin colours, the new liquid doesn’t look great on very dark skins, as it imparts a little chalkiness. On everyone else, it’s a total winner.