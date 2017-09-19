NARS x Christopher Kane: You Can Buy The Second Collection RN

When Christopher Kane collaborated with NARS on a capsule make-up collection three years ago, a bit of a frenzy ensued, with make-up fans clamouring to get their hands on a piece from the range which included that famously brighter than bright pink blush and shimmering eye duo. Kane and NARS have done it again, only this time you’d better move even more quickly if you want one of the limited edition pieces as there are just two of them - and they’re only available in the Covent Garden boutique or online now.

The two products were unveiled during the Kane LFW presentation yesterday, where models sported shimmering accents and prettily nude lips that perfectly complemented the pastel hues of the collection. Backstage before the show, beauty editors and bloggers alike were pretty taken by the impossibly high shimmer of the palette and by the creamy, sheeny lipstick. Here’s a guide to both pieces including how we love to use them - and how the models were sporting them yesterday. Credit cards at the ready…

NARS Christopher Kane Chrome Collection Lipstick in Chroma Chrome, £34. Like the lip-plumping effect of a gloss but can’t stand any stickiness whatsoever? The new wave of metallic, holographic lipsticks may be for you. This one’s a flattering light pink with flecks of shimmer that’ll enhance lips. A top tip from Lucia Pieroni who created the look at yesterday’s show: layer. She used this over a NARS Velvet Matte Lip Pencil in pale pink shade Paimpol to up the ante on the pink.

NARS Christopher Kane Chrome Collection Chrome Eyeshadow Collection, £23. Models were wearing two shades from this palette yesterday - II and IV. This restraint will be hard to practise when you have these six shimmery shades in front of you, but unless you’re going for that really high-octane thing, we’d recommend sticking to one or two The easiest way to incorporate shimmer into your eye make-up? Just dab a bit in the centre of your eye where the shimmer will catch the light as you blink.