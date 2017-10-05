MAC's Snowball Collection Will Kick-Start Your Holiday Countdown

There's two groups of people: You either get way into planning your Halloween costume, or you wish you could skip over fall to the time of year when Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas" is the soundtrack in every store.

If you fall into the former, MAC is going to make you excited about fall ending this year. The makeup brand just unveiled its holiday collection, and it's full of shimmery products that are eye-catching enough to make any fall-enthusiast toss out their PSL.

Included in the Snowball Collection is 16 new individual products wrapped in gold snowflake-emblazoned packaging. Along with the new lipsticks, eyeshadows, highlighters, and false lash offerings, are gift sets a plenty to make crossing every single person on your list a little less stressful this year.

You can turn your makeup into a winter wonderland when the collection hits stores on October 19th. Until then, we've rounded up five of the products we'll be adding to our wish lists.