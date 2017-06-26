Here’s Why You Won’t Find a Lip Kit in Kim Kardashian West’s Makeup Line

Kim Kardashian West might be following in the footsteps of her younger sister Kylie Jenner when it comes to launching a standalone beauty line, but don’t expect the collections to be the same. If how KKW Beauty will be different from Kylie Cosmetics has been on your brain, Kim K.W. answered any question you might have in a recent interview. Basically, don’t expect a Lip Kit.

In a WWD exclusive, the celebrity explained that while she’s launching with a kit of sorts (ICYMI, it’s a cream contouring kit), her line will have much more focus on the fusion of skin and makeup.

"A lot of my stuff is going to be for skin.…[I’m] trying to mirror skin care with makeup," she told WWD. "It’s going to be a different vibe; it’s not going to be a full colour cosmetics [range] with shadows and all of that to start. I will probably do some kits here and there of specific [makeup] looks I’ve done and keep it within the looks."

She also noted that the KKW Beauty super fans and the Kylie Cosmetics aficionados will probably be different.

"I am older than Kylie," she told the outlet. "We definitely have a different audience. We do have a lot of similar things—but we aren’t doing the same products, so we won’t run into that overlap. We’re really cautious of that. We work together to make sure that we don’t overlap like that."

From the looks of her minimal and neutral packaging, We already know Kim K.W. isn't into the dripping paint thing, so at least aesthetically there's already a huge difference. As for the other products that are coming in the future?

She revealed to WWD that a concealer kit is in the works, but we're most excited and hopeful for is her take on eyeshadow and foundation. Of course, this isn't Kim Kardashian West's first foray into beauty brands. Remember when she launched Kardashian Beauty, complete with glossy lip products and self-tanning sprays, back in the day? How's that for a throwback.