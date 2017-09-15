Lid Tints: Are These The Ultimate Lazy Girl Eyeshadow? 

Tried to master a cut crease and failed miserably? Or are you time-starved and just can't bring yourself to get up ten minutes early to perfect a feline flick? Don't worry - Jillian Dempsey (yes, wife of Patrick - we. know.) has got the perfect solution in her eponymous makeup range: Lid Tints.
Jillian Dempsey Lid Tints, £24.50
Designed to tint and illuminate lids, these washes of colour are ideal if you like to apply your shadow with your fingers or are after a speedy make-up fix.
Available at Beauty Mart | £24.50
Part subtle wash of colour, part sheeny eyelid illuminating balm, they are, in the MUA's words: "Lazy girl make-up - think chapstick, but for your eyes.'
I met up with Jillian, who's worked with the likes of Kate Winslet, Kristen Stewart and Kirsten Dunst, in between New York Fashion Week shows for drinks and a quick Lid Tints 101. And, I'm now a convert. Quick. Foolproof. These really are a must for all you time-starved beauty obsessives out there.
Here are Jillian's Lid Tint tips (try saying that after a few cocktails!):
- Application is easy. 'You can absolutely just use your fingers to apply it,' says Jillian. This is even better news if you're not into putting effort into make-up as brushes mean regular washing which means faff.
- Don't worry about what to pair it with. "It's up to you - if you worry about greasy lids, apply it after a primer. If you want to wear it with liner, it can be used to light the lid up."
- Smudge it wherever you like – there no rules. "If you like some smudged under your eyes, go ahead."
- Team with eyeshadow for a great daytime look. "Adding a bit over shadow gives it a little messiness to the make-up - it's what Kristen Stewart asks for as she loves that look - and in daylight, powdery shadows don't always look great."
For best results, pair with glossy, healthy skin and a dash of bronzer for a modern, pared-back look. Lid Tints, available to pre-order at BeautyMart for £24.50.