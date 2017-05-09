The Only Day-to-Night Beauty Guide You’ll Ever Need

Let’s get real - when it comes to makeup, how much time can you spare in the morning before dashing out of the door? Fancy a spot of strobing at 7AM? Or perhaps it’s time to see if you can master that smoky eye you saw on Youtube. Don’t. Step away from the shadow palette and stick to a cleverly curated routine that will see you through to bedtime.

The most important thing in your early-morning arsenal is a flawless foundation that can stand up to everything from a sweaty commute to the office air conditioning. An icon for good reason, bareMinerals’ skin-nourishing Original Foundation is the one you’ll find in the bags of the busiest beauty insiders. Combining the airbrushed finish of a powder with the hydration of a cream - and now available in an exemplary 30 shades - it’ll see you through an 18-hour day without caking or clumping. The secret? It’s all in the application: forget those insanely complex methods you learned on Instagram and follow the brand’s simple mantra: Swirl, Tap, Buff...

1. Swirl the finely milled powder into the bristles of your chosen brush - the brand’s Beautiful Finish brush is perfect.

2. Tap away any excess, so no powder is visible on the outside of the brush.

3. Buff into the skin using swirling, circular motions until you’ve built your desired coverage.

Next up is a razor-sharp flick of cat-eye liquid liner. Just kidding! A simple smudge of Laura Mercier’s Caviar Eye Colour in Sandglow has the same eye-opening effect, and is much easier to master before you’ve had your morning coffee. Finally, brush your brows upwards with Eyeko’s Brow Gel for instant colour and control (much simpler than a pencil) and define the peaks of your cheekbones with a light-reflecting highlighter. A powder formulation will sit flawlessly over your silky mineral base - try applying Hourglass’ Ambient Lighting Powder with a light hand and a feathery fan brush.

So, you’ve mastered the art of the 5-minute face, but what about the 6pm switch-up? The beauty of this classic routine is that it’s so easy to amp up after office hours. Use Beautyblender’s Blotterazzi sponge to mattify any excess oil - the compact case is perfect for stashing in your desk drawer - Swirl, Tap and Buff® Original Foundation once more to your desired coverage. As the sun goes down, switch sparkling highlighter for NARS’ Contour Blush to enhance your bone structure in low light.

A strong brow also works wonders as night-time arrives - it’ll frame your face, and pull the rest of your look together. Try elongating the tail of your brow using a fine-tipped wax pencil like Shiseido Natural Eye Brow Pencil - the result is elegant without being obviously drawn-on. Finally, call on your go-to lipstick for that final hit of glamour. Don’t have a trusty favourite yet? Consider Buxom’s Wildly Whipped Lightweight Liquid Lipstick in Dominatrix an easy introduction to the power pout, or if you are a fan of nudes, slick on some bareMinerals Gen Nude™ Matte Liquid in Kissyface - it’s the ultimate pinky nude that works on all skin tones.