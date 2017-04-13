This Vibrating Sponge Is a Top-Seller at Sephora Asia

Your beautyblender might be bae, but there’s a techy makeup sponge that’s making big impressions on the beauty world. It’s called Colour ME Automatic Foundation Applicator, and it’s a sonic makeup sponge that vibrates with 15,000 taps per minute to buff in your foundation for an air-brushed, seamless finish. Currently, it’s a best-seller in Sephora Asia.

What makes it rather unique, besides having a motor, is that it can be used to apply liquid or power-based products to give poreless coverage for up to eight hours. So how does it work? You apply the product directly to the disposable sponge attached to the battery-operated brush head. Then, you place the sponge on your skin and move it in upward sweeping motions towards your hairline. Repeat this process based on the amount of coverage you’d like.

The sponges should be cleansed every three to five uses and are said to last about 30 days. After a month, you can switch up the sponge by purchasing a refill pack and popping one back on the device.

But it’s not limited to powder or liquid foundation, you can use this on BB creams, highlighter, concealer, and more. You can pick one up at Sephora Asia, or at Selfridges or Net-A-Porter for £58.