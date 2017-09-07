Ciaté's New Lipstick Goes From Matte To Glitter With Just One Kiss

Spectacular lips in all finishes have been such a thing lately, and the trend isn’t going anywhere. Can’t pick between a full on glitter pout or a cool-girl chrome? Well, neither can Ciaté, who recently launched the world’s first ever transforming glitter lipstick - and it actually works.

Glitter Flip works by swiping on a layer of the matte metallic liquid lipstick (which has super subtle shimmer particles), waiting for it to dry, and then smacking your lips together a couple of times until it turns into the showstopping glitter lip of your dreams. While it's way too much fun to play with over and over, we also can’t contain our excitement over the chance to dramatically take your lips up a notch mid-party. Pure magic.

There are currently seven colours in total: Iconic, a deep dark blue: Hollywood, a pure red; Candy, a pale nude pink; Infamous, a peachy coral; Forbidden, a plummy fuchsia pink; Fortune, a straight-up amethyst; and Siren, a bold turquoise. I tested Iconic and Forbidden, and both shades were beautifully pigmented, swiped on like a creamy dream (although a small lip brush is a must because, liquid lipstick) and transformed into what must be the easiest full impact glitter lip ever.

InStyle UK

Remember the craze over Ciaté’s caviar nails back in 2012? Well, with Glitter Flip, the hype is equally as deserved: one Glitter Lip is sold every single minute, and it’s looking like it’s going to be completely sold out soon. If you want one, head over to Ciaté right now - good luck!