WorthTheHype: Buxom Big Tease Plumping Mascara, Reviewed

Have you found the perfect mascara? If you’re anything like me, the answer will come with loads of caveats. I have definitely unearthed the perfect one for brides or big events (DHC Perfect Pro Double Protection, FYI). I know that if I’m going on a big night out and want good flutter, that Bobbi Brown Smokey Eye Mascara is a pretty reliable choice. And if I need a curl to stay in all day and my mascara not to budge, I’ll always hit up Clinique High Impact Lash Elevating Mascara.

But, the one? Nope. I need a repertoire, and in this week’s #WorththeHype review, I took the new Buxom Big Tease Plumping Mascara for a spin to see if it could earn a place in it…

The Official Line

Basically, Buxom are going for the most fattening mascara around, aiming to bring ‘big, bold sexy plumping power to lashes,’ for Buxom’s ‘most volumising, statement-making mascara yet.'

Pros

- It’s a speedy worker. You know how some mascaras need about six coats before they bulk up? Not this one. It’s hefty enough to show up pretty quickly – I go for about two coats, applied in quick succession so that the first coat isn’t fully dry before I add the next one.

- It’ll take you from day to night. If you do that classic topping up on the tube thing with your make-up, you’re going to love this because your lashes stay big and fat all day long, so all you have to do is add eyeliner.

Before Buxom Big Tease Mascara

- The brush is brilliant. And by brilliant, I don’t mean gimmicky or revolutionary, but just cleverly conical, meaning you can wiggle the skinny end into lower lashes or shorter ones, and use the fat barrel to sweep through longer lashes.

- It’s not weighty. This is GREAT news if your lashes are on the puny side as the formula isn’t too wet so won’t make them straight.

- It's properly black. And not of the watery, puny, streaky variety, too. This is BLACK. And that means that you can kind of get away with skipping liner if you're in a hurry. Which is always reassuring. See the before and after pics for evidence - there's no liner in the after one, just a good wiggle of the mascara at the roots of my lashes.

Buxom Big Tease Mascara On

Cons

- It doesn’t like being topped up. As lashes are already plumped to the max, it gets a bit clumpy if you try to go back hours later and add more.

- It also might get a bit clumpy. This one entirely depends on your application, but if you find your lashes stick together and form a few gigantic lashes, this might be one to skip.

The verdict

If you like your lashes to make an impact and aren’t into applying falsies/want results speedily, this will be your new BFF.

When is it out and how much does it cost?

It’s £18 and it launches in April 2018 on CultBeauty.com and at Debenhams.com.