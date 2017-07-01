The Best Eyeshadow Palettes for Your Eye Colour

For an eyeshadow palette to earn its place in your makeup bag, it needs to tick all the boxes. You need some lovely nudes to set a base for other shades, and to cancel out any uneven or veiny areas, plus a mix of dark tones for definition and something glowy and metallic to highlight. Odds are, you'll need something that'll transform you from desk to disco, and will bring out your eye colour in the best possibly way.
Although the idea of matching your eyeshadow to your eye colour is a tad dated (much like matching your nails to your bag - blegh), we can't deny that there's nothing quite like a rich russet to make blue eyes pop. Or, if you feel like your deep brown eyes just look darker when wrapped in lashings of black kohl, then step out of your comfort zone with a mossy green or regal violet.
Don't know where to start? We've rounded up the best eyeshadow palettes to enhance every eye colour, so you can get the most use out of each and every shade. Whether you've got blue, brown, green, hazel or grey eyes, there's a eyeshadow set out there to suit you - just prepare yourself for all the compliments that are sure to come your way...
1. Blue Eyes
Opposites attract: Orange tinted shades like terracotta and bronze will warm up blue eyes and really make them pop.
Laura Mercier Eye Art Caviar Colour-Inspired Palette.
Laura Mercier | £45
2. Blue Eyes
A set of neutral shadows will compliment baby blues like no other. Use these shades to brush on a subtle everyday eye makeup look.
NYX The Natural Shadow Palette.
NYX | £7.50
3. Brown Eyes
If you have brown eyes, consider yourself lucky because virtually every shadow will be flattering once it's swiped on your lids. Rich plum and vibrant purple shades will highlight the clarity of your eye color.
Charlotte Tilbury Luxury Palette Colour Coded Eye Shadow - The Vintage Vamp
Charlotte Tilbury | £39
4. Brown Eyes
Shades of mossy green will make brown eyes lighter and brighter. In other words, consider this palette your antidote to a late night.
Yves Saint Laurent Couture Palette in Couleurs 08.
Yves Saint Laurent | £43
5. Green Eyes
A palette with a curated selection of purple and warm neutral eyeshadows are the secret to making green eyes even more vivd.
Dior 5 Couleurs Couture Eyeshadow Palette in Magnify.
Dior | £45
6. Green Eyes
Rust and cranberry shadows will also work in green eyes' favor.
MAC Burgundy Times Nine Eyeshadow Palette.
MAC | £25
7. Hazel Eyes
The key for hazel eyes to be even more of a standout: Swipe on bright violet shadows.
By Terry Eye Designer Palette - Gem Experience 2
By Terry | £44
8. Hazel Eyes
Give hazel eyes' gold flecks even more sparkle with a set of wam neutral shadows.L'Oreal Paris Color Riche La Palette Nude in Beige
Buxom Inc | £14.99
9. Gray Eyes
Stick to cool shades of blue to amplify your unique eye color.
Tom Ford Eyeshadow Quad Golden Mink
Charlotte Tilbury | £66
10. Grey Eyes
Gray eyes have the tendency to appear flat, but a selection of shimmery charcoal and pewter grays will add depth and enhance your color.
Chanel Les Ombres Multi-Effect Quadra Eyeshadow in Tisse Smoky.
Chanel | £42