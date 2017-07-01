The Best Eyeshadow Palettes for Your Eye Colour

For an eyeshadow palette to earn its place in your makeup bag, it needs to tick all the boxes. You need some lovely nudes to set a base for other shades, and to cancel out any uneven or veiny areas, plus a mix of dark tones for definition and something glowy and metallic to highlight. Odds are, you'll need something that'll transform you from desk to disco, and will bring out your eye colour in the best possibly way.

Although the idea of matching your eyeshadow to your eye colour is a tad dated (much like matching your nails to your bag - blegh), we can't deny that there's nothing quite like a rich russet to make blue eyes pop. Or, if you feel like your deep brown eyes just look darker when wrapped in lashings of black kohl, then step out of your comfort zone with a mossy green or regal violet.

Don't know where to start? We've rounded up the best eyeshadow palettes to enhance every eye colour, so you can get the most use out of each and every shade. Whether you've got blue, brown, green, hazel or grey eyes, there's a eyeshadow set out there to suit you - just prepare yourself for all the compliments that are sure to come your way...