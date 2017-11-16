Here Are The Best Christmas Makeup Gift Sets For 2017

We *may* be just a teeny tiny bit biased over here on the InStyle beauty desk, but we are solidly of the belief that nothing is as thrilling as receiving the gift of a good make-up set.
There are two people who'd especially appreciate finding a present of this variety all nicely wrapped under the tree come the 25th:
1. The make-up person. Oh, you'll definitely know someone like this. Someone for whom a new lipstick is definitely, definitely worth eating beans on toast for a couple of days for, who treasures each new shadow and relishes in trying new trends. This person's appetite for make-up cannot be sated, so your gift of it will be received with true joy. When buying for this person, check out the brands they love the most (Tilbury partisans, for example, are partial to her offerings and are ALL about her luxe, retro-feel sets), and also what they wear - get a lipstick lover a lipstick collection, a smoky eye fan an array of shadows, etc. Basically: get them more of what they love, and they're sure to be delighted.
2. The non-make-up person. By this, we don't mean the person who wears none whatsoever, but rather the person who sees make-up as a bit of a chore or expense and would probably like to try something new but really doesn't want to do so at any personal inconvenience. This person is crying out for a splendid new array because: a) experimenting with make-up ALWAYS leads to finding new techniques and shades that look great; b) that quiet lull between Christmas and New Year's is begging to be filled so even said make-up denier will have time to try something on, and c) this is the time to snap up great bargains in the form of gift sets, so it's the best possible time to buy for someone who may need to try a few different hues before finding their thing.
So that basically covers everyone; from make-up fans to make-up newbies, everyone – aside from the staunchest of slap-free folk – needs a make-up gift set in their life. And we've curated an edit of our favourites down below.
1. Estee Lauder The Makeup Artist Collection
£65 with any Estee Lauder fragrance purchase of 50ml or above.
This is just brilliant - buy a perfume for someone, and then pay a mere £65 for a bounty worth £298 for someone else. In the collection? Lipsticks, skincare, an eyeliner, eyeshadow palettes, blush… Get this for someone who needs a real treat.
Available at Estee Lauder | £65.00
2. Victoria Beckham Collection Trousse de Maquillage Noir Makeup Kit
Five of Victoria’s top products from her collaboration with Estee Lauder all housed in a leather pouch, this is the one to get for someone who loves to look polished.
Available at Victoria Beckham | £550.00
3. Marc Jacobs On The Prowl Bestselling Eye & Lip Collection
From the softest, creamiest eyeliner pencils to the mascara that bloggers can’t get enough of, this is the one to get for a smoky eye fan.
Available at John Lewis | £99.00
4. Laura Mercier Mod to Modern Holiday Caviar Stick Eye Colour Collection
The cleverest thing about these eyeshadow sticks is not the eminently brilliant colours that would suit everyone, but that they can be smudged to create smoke, a shadow, or run along a lash line for definition. Oh - and that they’re lightweight so are ideal handbag companions.
Available at Selfridges | £29.00
5. bareMinerals Oohs & Aahs Full Face Collection
Containing a palette that’ll sort a nude eye and cheeks out, a liquid lipstick, lipgloss, and mascara, this is a timeless, ageless collection that would flatter anyone.
Available at John Lewis | £48.00
6. Burberry Beauty Festive Beauty Box
Containing the dinkiest, most handbag-friendly lipstick we’ve ever seen, a mascara, illuminating base, and a pearl eyeshadow, this box is a winner for anyone after the classic Burberry look of a proper lip combined with glowing skin.
Available at Net-a-Porter | £30.00
8. MAC Liptensity Lipstick Set
If you know someone who’s never seen without a slick of lipstick, this would be the ultimate present. Containing 24 of MAC’s highly-pigmented Liptensity lipsticks in a huge variety of shades, it’s a veritable rainbow of beautiful lip colours.
Available at Selfridges | £220.00
9. Charlotte Tilbury Hot Lips Luxury Collection
Since launching her make-up range, Tilbury’s amassed an army of devotees who’d love this set of twelve bestselling lipsticks, so get these if you know someone who’s obsessed with all things CT.
Available at Charlotte Tilbury | £276.00
10. Immunocologie The Luminous Set
With the weather as grim as it is, skincare is a must this winter season. IMMUNOCOLOGIE's Christmas set has arrived just in time to keep you glowing all December long, with their face and beauty serum for £150 (that's £80 down from retail value).
Available at IMMUNOCOLOGIE | £150
11. By Terry Preciosity Ombre Blackstar
These creamy, long-wearing sticks make doing eye make-up a doddle. Give them to someone who loves a little definition but is short on time or who gets nervous about doing their make-up.
Available at Cult Beauty | £69
