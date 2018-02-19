Exclusive: Mary Greenwell's Masterclass In Fresh Make-Up on Haley Bennett

At last night’s BAFTAs, actress Haley Bennett sported a subtle flick of deep eyeshadow with a fresh, coral lip and healthy, glowing skin. A stellar way to illuminate all features and one of our favourite looks for a day-to-night even (hello, wedding season), we’ll be channelling this one whenever we need to look polished and graceful.

To take the guesswork out of recreating it, Haley’s make-up artist last night, Mary Greenwell, has kindly provided us with a step-by-step. Here’s how to do it…

Haley Bennett BAFTAs

Eyes

Mary wanted to emphasise the shape of Haley’s eyes, so went for Laura Mercier Caviar Stick Eye Colour in Plum, £23, all over Haley’s eyelid and smudged it into the roots of her lashes, then blended Chanel Les 4 Ombres Tisse Vendome, £42, in the centre of her lids. Mascara was Guerlain Cils D’Enfer Maxi Lash Mascara in Black, £25.50.

Skin

For glow that wouldn’t disappear halfway through the night, Mary used Laura Mercier Flawless Fusion Ultra-Longwear Foundation in Shell, £35, all over Hayley’s face, and then concealed with Nars Radiant Creamy Concealer in Chantilly, £24. Cheeks were enhanced and infused with life with Laura Mercier Second Skin Cheek Colour in Barely Pink, £21.50, and Laura Mercier Candleglow Sheer Perfecting Power, £32. Finally, Mary pressed Laura Mercier Translucent Setting Powder, £29, around the nose and forehead to knock back shine.

Lips

To lend Haley’s lips that pop of colour, Mary applied Laura Mercier Velour Extreme Matte Lipstick in Fire, £22, before applying a layer of Laura Mercier Lacquer Up Acrylick Lip Varnish in Gypsy, £22, for a juicy finish.