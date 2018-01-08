Buy The Exact Lipsticks that the A-Listers Wore at the Golden Globes 2018

Lipstick is categorically the most transformative of all the make-up products. Though it may sound it at first, that's really not an overstatement - think of how much a slick of red, nude, or even deep blue lipstick transforms everything on your face from how much your eyes sparkle to making your skin tone look dull or, if you nail the right shade, rudely healthy.

The Golden Globe attendees know about the extraordinary powers of lipstick all too well and, when they hit the carpet last night, some cracking hues were pulled out. We got the gossip from the make-up artists who picked those colour bullets so that you can buy the exact shade these A-listers sported:

REX/Shutterstock Emma Stone: Nars Audacious Lipstick in Dominique Rachel Goodwin's suffragette colour palette meant that Stone's lips were defiantly deep purple - and it looked fantastic. Pair with blush for the best results. Available at Selfridges | £26 SHOP IT

REX/Shutterstock Laura Dern: Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Lips Matte Liquid Lipstick in Platinum Blonde Want a nude that doesn't wash you out? Look no further than Dern's warm caramel as applied by Gita Bass. Available at Selfridges | £24 SHOP IT

REX/Shutterstock Susan Sarandon: Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Lips Matte Liquid Lipstick in Screen Siren Bold and modern, Sarandon's make-up artist Amy Nadine picked the perfect brightening deep red for this look. Available at Selfridges | £24 SHOP IT

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock Reese Witherspoon: Elizabeth Arden Beautiful Colour Moisturising Lipstick in Sweet Pink This powdery pastel chosen by Molly R. Stern to enhanced Reese's lips without taking any attention away from her lined eyes. Available at Look Fantastic | £22 SHOP IT

Startraks Photo/REX/Shutterstock Margot Robbie: Chanel Rouge Allure Velvet in #40 & #50 Using two shades was a deft move by make-up artist Pati Dubroff - the illusion of a touch of light in the centre of the lower lip enhances a pout, meaning if you make like Margot, your lips will look extra juicy. Available at Selfridges | £28 SHOP IT

Startraks Photo/REX/Shutterstock Claire Foy: Chantecaille's Lip Stick in Cerise We were delighted to see that Foy's make-up artist Georgie Eisdell went for a richly-pigmented whack of red. Make sure you conceal redness on your face if you're going for this one. Available at Look Fantastic | £30 SHOP IT