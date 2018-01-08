Buy The Exact Lipsticks that the A-Listers Wore at the Golden Globes 2018

Lipstick is categorically the most transformative of all the make-up products. Though it may sound it at first, that's really not an overstatement - think of how much a slick of red, nude, or even deep blue lipstick transforms everything on your face from how much your eyes sparkle to making your skin tone look dull or, if you nail the right shade, rudely healthy.
The Golden Globe attendees know about the extraordinary powers of lipstick all too well and, when they hit the carpet last night, some cracking hues were pulled out. We got the gossip from the make-up artists who picked those colour bullets so that you can buy the exact shade these A-listers sported:
Lauren/BEI/REX/Shutterstock
Emilia Clarke: Dolce&Gabbana Classic Cream Lipstick in Guilty
Bright and bold: this lipstick was a brilliant move by make-up artist - and our expert columnist - Jillian Dempsey.
Available at Harrods | £27
REX/Shutterstock
Emma Stone: Nars Audacious Lipstick in Dominique
Rachel Goodwin's suffragette colour palette meant that Stone's lips were defiantly deep purple - and it looked fantastic. Pair with blush for the best results.
Available at Selfridges | £26
REX/Shutterstock
Laura Dern: Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Lips Matte Liquid Lipstick in Platinum Blonde
Want a nude that doesn't wash you out? Look no further than Dern's warm caramel as applied by Gita Bass.
Available at Selfridges | £24
REX/Shutterstock
Susan Sarandon: Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Lips Matte Liquid Lipstick in Screen Siren
Bold and modern, Sarandon's make-up artist Amy Nadine picked the perfect brightening deep red for this look.
Available at Selfridges | £24
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Reese Witherspoon: Elizabeth Arden Beautiful Colour Moisturising Lipstick in Sweet Pink
This powdery pastel chosen by Molly R. Stern to enhanced Reese's lips without taking any attention away from her lined eyes.
Available at Look Fantastic | £22
Startraks Photo/REX/Shutterstock
Margot Robbie: Chanel Rouge Allure Velvet in #40 & #50
Using two shades was a deft move by make-up artist Pati Dubroff - the illusion of a touch of light in the centre of the lower lip enhances a pout, meaning if you make like Margot, your lips will look extra juicy.
Available at Selfridges | £28
Startraks Photo/REX/Shutterstock
Claire Foy: Chantecaille's Lip Stick in Cerise
We were delighted to see that Foy's make-up artist Georgie Eisdell went for a richly-pigmented whack of red. Make sure you conceal redness on your face if you're going for this one.
Available at Look Fantastic | £30
Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock
Emily Ratajkowski: Marc Jacobs New Nudes Sheer Gel Lipstick in Understudy
Make-up artist Hung Vanngo cleverly paired Emily's red eyeshadow with this nude, sheer lipstick by Marc Jacobs.
Available at John Lewis | £25