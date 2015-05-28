Mad Men: The Beauty Looks We’re Going To Miss The Most

As the Mad Men finale went out with a bang last week, it wasn’t Don Draper we were wistfully reminiscing about, but rather those phenomenal beauty looks that we loved to swoon over every week.

Forget the sexism, acrimonious undercurrents and office politics, it was the fabulous eyeliner flicks and the best beehives in the business that really caught our imagination. Here we round-up our favourite Mad (Women) paying homage to their beauty looks both on and off-screen;

BETTY FRANCIS (formerly Draper): She may be a mother of three with a philandering ex-husband but you’d never know it by looking at Betty’s perfectly coiffed locks. And just as you’ll never see a hair out of place, her (often red) pout is just as perfect. Uptight? Surely not!

Otherwise known as……January Jones: Her character may be notoriously persnickety but Ms Jones’ locks have become more wanton (and changeable) as she’s moved from ‘January who?’ to A-list elite.

JOAN HARRIS: If Jessica Rabbit were incarnated as a real-life woman it would surely be Joan Harris. Whether she wears her hair bobbed and down or up in a voluptuous chignon, we can’t get enough of her copper-coloured tendrils. Obligatory make-up bits? A matte red lippie and a powder compact.

Otherwise known as……Christina Hendricks: Despite the antics of her saucy secretary alter-ego, Christina’s trademark flame tresses and alabaster complexion remain impeccably polished.

PEGGY OLSEN: Peggy’s beauty look has tended to err on the side of sedate compared to her fellow work-mates but she always looks fresh-faced and groomed. Our favourite part about her look? The cute way her hair always flicks out.

Otherwise known as……Elizabeth Moss: From naïve secretary to ballsy copywriter in the show, Elizabeth Moss’s hair has demonstrated that life imitates art as it just keeps getting sassier.

MEGAN DRAPER: They say ‘the higher the hair the closer to heaven’ in which case Megan Draper is surely knocking on the door of the great upstairs. Her bountiful beehives and seductively smoked eyes may not be the most low-maintenance of looks (an MA in backcombing being obligatory) but they certainly serve as weapons of mass seduction.

Otherwise known as…..Jessica Paré: The French Canadian national amps up that sultry ‘je ne sais quoi’ just as well off-screen as she does on set.

Check out this video of Mad Men's Christina Hendricks going from Racy Red to Blonde Bombshell. What would Joan say?