We Have Some Questions About LUSH's New Naked Shower Gel... 

Everyone’s got a bit of a LUSH addiction, but it’s not just for their technicolour bath bombs and heavenly body butters. As one of the most ethical retailers on the high street, LUSH routinely campaign against animal testing and recycle their own packaging, earning them popularity amongst anyone who gives a damn about the world we live in.

So, what’s next on LUSH’s agenda to help save the planet? Package-free products. After adopting a minimal approach to packaging over the years, they’ve made 80% of their Christmas range completely Naked - no plastic, no pots, just fantastic ingredients.

Mark Constantine, co-founder of LUSH, spoke about the reasoning behind the new initiative: "Most bathrooms are full of unwanted product bought in error because the packaging was eye-catching or there was a tempting offer at the shop. A TV company asked us to cost a typical shower gel for a consumer programme.

"In doing this it became obvious that the packaging was a larger part of the manufacturing cost than the contents, and that the bottle label and lid cost more than twice the shower gel itself.”

LUSH figured that since soap, bath bombs and massage bars don’t need a plastic container, then their shower gels, body conditioners and lip scrubs shouldn’t need them either, and slightly tweaked their traditional formulas to turns all those liquids into solids. By replacing the water element with solid ingredients like cocoa butter, products last a whole lot longer thanks to the limited bacteria growth.

This all sounds great on paper, but how the hell will LUSH ever make this work? Going package-free actually isn’t a totally new concept to them, they’ve just expanded it; their shampoo bars are the OGs of package-free. In fact, in just one year, the global sales of said shampoo bars meant that 15.89 million plastic shampoo bottles were never created.

We were really intrigued as to how a shower gel could possibly become solid without just being classed as a bar of soap, so we headed down to the LUSH Media Studio to cook up some of their new Christmas Naked Shower gels, and find out everything there was to know about them. Here’s what we learned…

Soap vs. shower gel

The solid shower gels are completely different to soap - they have all the same ingredients as a liquid gel, but with the addition of sodium stearate which helps harden it up.

Bubble factor

They lather up almost as much as a liquid shower gel, so you won’t miss out on that squeaky clean feeling.

Shelf life

Thanks to the inability to accidentally squeeze too much out, the solid shower gels are meant to last for weeks longer than their bottled cousins.

100ml or less

Decanting shower gel into a tiny bottle only to have it explode all over your packed clothes is inevitable and disastrous. The naked gels eliminate that scenario, and you can even cut them up into mini travel-sized pieces.

If these naked shower gels sound solid to you (see what we did there?), then check out the six new Christmas-themed editions (from the wine-infused Bubbly to cult classic Snow Fairy) in LUSH stores or LUSH online.