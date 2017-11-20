The Best Long Wear Lipsticks (That Won't Kiss Off)

Let's get real - nobody in the real world reserves time to re-apply lipstick periodically throughout the day. We've all caught glimpses of our red-ringed mouths in the ladies' mirror, and vowed to pay more attention to the upkeep of a bold lip, only to say 'sod it' and stick to the lip balm for the next few days. Making your lipstick stay, and we mean truly stay, doesn't need to be such a faff; choosing the kind that's designed to stick is pretty much the foolproof way.
Long wear formulas get a bad rep for being drying, caking up on your lips, and having an ultra-matte finish that can be unflattering. While most long wear lippies are nothing of that sort, there are a couple of tricks to ensure that the good ones work exactly how you want them to...
Prep, prep, prep. Crusty lips are not the one, and layering anything over that crust will accentuate it. Soak your lips in your favourite conditioning lip balm while you do the rest of your makeup, then scrub it off with a damp flannel or a toothbrush before applying lipstick. For every day, lightly kiss any excess lip balm onto the back of your hand - the lipstick will glide on, sit comfortably throughout the day, but not slip and slide around.
Grab a lip liner. Lining your lips with a matching shade is ideal, but totally not necessary. Keep one that's similar to your natural lip colour (but better) in your makeup bag; it'll disguise an uneven lip line and prevent whatever colour comes next from transferring past the borders.
Blot, blot, blot. As uncomfortable as they can be, matte lipsticks are definitely the winners when it comes to longevity. Anything glossy or creamy will wear off faster, but blotting your lips with a tissue after every application will take the shine down and boost the staying power. Need your lips to stay for the entire day (and night)? Apply a second layer of lipstick after blotting, then blot again - it seems over the top, but you've got to trust us on this one. #you'rewelcome
Whether you’re loyal to a classic matte red lip or a soft pink hue is more your style, there’s a long-lasting lip colour out there for you. The following eight beautiful shades put the “stick” in lipstick (sorry, we just had to)...
-
1. Velvet Matte Lip Pencil in Cruella
Nars' convenient smear-proof pencil has a richly pigmented matte finish like a traditional bullet, but is also hydrating.
Nars | £20
-
2. Soft Matte Lip Cream in Cannes
I travelled two hours to get my hands on NYX's lip creams, and I'd do it again. They smell like cupcakes, glide on like a dream, and sit so comfortably, you'll forget they're even on.
NYX | £6
-
3. Everlasting Lip Colour
Kat von D's tattoo artistry may be what gave her fame, but her liquid lipsticks are serious works of art - they don't suck the life out of your lips like other formulas might, and her range of colours go from deliciously dark to nudes that flatter everyone.
Kat Von D | £17
-
4. Lip Color in Sable Smoke
The perfect nude lip is the best accessory for a dramatic smoky eye. Tom Ford’s natural bullet, dashed with the slightest flecks of gold, glides on smooth.
Tom Ford | £39
-
5. L'Oreal Paris Color Riche Matte Addiction Lipstick in Mon Jules
If a matte lip is part of your regular look, amp up your pout with a rich bordeaux upgrade that will sit comfortably. This bullet holds its vivid colour thanks to strong pigments, while keeping lips moisturised and kissable with an oil-infused formula.
L'Oreal Paris | £7
-
6. Ultra Matte Lip
When Colourpop's liquid lips landed, the entire beauty corner of Instagram went cray - and for just reason. They're made in the same factory as Kylie's lip kits, with a formula that's the closest match we've ever seen. Plus, they've got a tonne of shades to choose from, and are about £4 each. Order a bunch from the US (they ship internationally) and thank us later.
ColourPop | £4
-
7. Be Legendary Matte Lipstick in Violet Riot
A rich, wine lip is always worth a try. Smashbox’s matte lipstick glides on evenly and stays put without drying out your lips.
Smashbox | £18
-
8. All Day Liquid Lipstick in Bella
A single swipe of Stila’s liquid lipstick gives you a soft, thin shade. Two layers pack a bigger punch of intensely pigmented colour with a barely-there shimmer. Whichever way you prefer to coat your lips, this non-sticky colour won’t budge.
Stila | £16
-
9. Matte Revolution Lipstick in 1993
New Year’s Eve is a great opportunity to try a colour outside of your regular repertoire. Urban Decay’s rich brown shade is a saucy alternative to your burgundy go-to for days when you're feeling sultry.
Urban Decay | £16
-
10. Le Marc Lip Crème in Infamous
Marc Jacobs’s muted mauve looks like your lips, only better and slightly more kissable—just ask your party date. Made with seaberry and cocoa butter, the ultra-hydrating, longwearing formula feels lightweight, so it’s a great option if you don’t wear lipstick regularly.
Marc Jacobs | £25
-
11. Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Lips
These lightweight liquid lipsticks pack a punch on the colour front AND stay put for ages.
Available at Selfridges | £24