The Best Long Wear Lipsticks (That Won't Kiss Off)

Let's get real - nobody in the real world reserves time to re-apply lipstick periodically throughout the day. We've all caught glimpses of our red-ringed mouths in the ladies' mirror, and vowed to pay more attention to the upkeep of a bold lip, only to say 'sod it' and stick to the lip balm for the next few days. Making your lipstick stay, and we mean truly stay, doesn't need to be such a faff; choosing the kind that's designed to stick is pretty much the foolproof way.

Long wear formulas get a bad rep for being drying, caking up on your lips, and having an ultra-matte finish that can be unflattering. While most long wear lippies are nothing of that sort, there are a couple of tricks to ensure that the good ones work exactly how you want them to...

Prep, prep, prep. Crusty lips are not the one, and layering anything over that crust will accentuate it. Soak your lips in your favourite conditioning lip balm while you do the rest of your makeup, then scrub it off with a damp flannel or a toothbrush before applying lipstick. For every day, lightly kiss any excess lip balm onto the back of your hand - the lipstick will glide on, sit comfortably throughout the day, but not slip and slide around.

Grab a lip liner. Lining your lips with a matching shade is ideal, but totally not necessary. Keep one that's similar to your natural lip colour (but better) in your makeup bag; it'll disguise an uneven lip line and prevent whatever colour comes next from transferring past the borders.

Blot, blot, blot. As uncomfortable as they can be, matte lipsticks are definitely the winners when it comes to longevity. Anything glossy or creamy will wear off faster, but blotting your lips with a tissue after every application will take the shine down and boost the staying power. Need your lips to stay for the entire day (and night)? Apply a second layer of lipstick after blotting, then blot again - it seems over the top, but you've got to trust us on this one. #you'rewelcome

Whether you’re loyal to a classic matte red lip or a soft pink hue is more your style, there’s a long-lasting lip colour out there for you. The following eight beautiful shades put the “stick” in lipstick (sorry, we just had to)...